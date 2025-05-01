Home
Watch: Sonu Nigam Loses Cool Over Fan Rudely Asking To Sing In Kannada: Yahi Kaaran Hai, Pahalgam Mein Jo Hua

A viral video circulating on Instagram captures the incident, where Sonu expresses both his love for Kannadigas and disappointment over the aggressive behavior.

Sonu Nigam


Renowned singer Sonu Nigam recently confronted a young fan during his live performance at East Point College in Bengaluru, after being rudely pressured to sing in Kannada.

Sonu Nigam’s Deep Affection For Karnataka

In the video, Sonu emphasized his respect and admiration for Kannada songs and the people of Karnataka.

He stated, “I have performed songs in many languages, but some of the finest songs I’ve ever sung are in Kannada. Whenever I perform in Karnataka, I do so with immense love and respect. You have embraced me as one of your own.”

He acknowledged the emotional bond he shares with his Kannada-speaking audience, highlighting that every visit to the state is filled with warmth and gratitude.

Sonu Nigam Felt Threatened by Fan’s Demand

Despite this, the singer shared his displeasure at being threatened by a young fan who forcefully demanded that he sing in Kannada during the show. Sonu said, “Mujhe accha nahi laga ki waha ek ladka jiski umar, jitni uske umar nahi hogi use pehle toh main Kannada gaane garaha hoon (I didn’t like the boy whose age, I have been singing Kannada songs before he was born).”

The singer added, “He was so rudely threatening me, ‘Kannada, Kannada’. Yahi kaaran hai, Pahalgam mein jo hua hai na? Yahi kaaran hai jo karrahe ho, jo kiya tha na abhi? Dekho toh kaun saamne khada hai.

He also referenced the Pahalgam incident to indicate how such aggressive behavior can lead to unfortunate situations, urging fans to be respectful regardless of language or region. “I love Kannadigas, I love you guys (This is the reason what happened in Pahalgam. This is the reason, what you did just now. Look at first who is standing in front of you),” he concluded.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Namma Bengaluru (@nammabengaluroo)

Sonu Nigam: Respect should be mutual

Sonu reaffirmed his commitment to honoring Kannadiga fans wherever he performs across the globe. He said, “Even if there’s one person in a crowd of 14,000 shouting for a Kannada song, I sing for them. That’s how much I value your love. But respect should be mutual.”

This heartfelt declaration received support from many in the audience who appreciated his inclusive approach.

Sonu Nigam began his career with the TV serial Talash in 1992 and went on to become a household name in Bollywood. His iconic songs like “Sandese Aate Hain” from Border and “Yeh Dil Deewana” from Pardes remain fan favorites.

Over the years, he has showcased his vocal talent in more than 15 languages, including Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Marathi, Odia, English, Assamese, Malayalam, Gujarati, Bhojpuri, Nepali, Tulu, Maithili, and Manipuri.

The Bengaluru incident underlines a critical message from Sonu Nigam: while he cherishes regional love, fan behavior should be rooted in respect. His connection with Kannada music remains strong, but aggressive demands, even in support of local culture, can sour a positive experience for both artist and audience.

