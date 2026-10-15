LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > WATCH: Sourav Joshi Asks Wife Avantika To Drink From Pet Dog’s Bowl In Dare, Faces Backlash

WATCH: Sourav Joshi Asks Wife Avantika To Drink From Pet Dog’s Bowl In Dare, Faces Backlash

YouTuber Sourav Joshi has faced criticism after asking his wife, Avantika Bhatt, to drink water from their pet dog Oreo’s bowl during a family game. The clip has sparked debate online over respect, boundaries and vlog content.

Sourav Joshi Asks Wife Avantika To Drink From Pet Dogs Bowl (Image: YouTube)
Sourav Joshi Asks Wife Avantika To Drink From Pet Dogs Bowl (Image: YouTube)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Thu 2026-10-15 13:43 IST

YouTuber Sourav Joshi has received criticism online following an incident where he asked his wife Avantika Bhatt to drink water from their pet dog Oreo’s bowl as part of a family game. This incident, captured in one of his latest vlogs, has sparked a discussion online regarding the extent of pranks and dares made for entertainment purposes.

In the video, Sourav asks Avantika to drink water from Oreo’s bowl as part of the family game. She is reluctant at first but eventually takes the dare after Sourav prompts her to have a sip. He also informs her that clean water has been poured into the bowl. The video was later shared on Reddit, where some users criticized the dare and the YouTuber for featuring it in his vlog.

You Might Be Interested In

WATCH: Sourav Joshi’s Dare For Avantika Sparks Online Criticism

During the game, Sourav asks the other participants whether he has done anything wrong by giving Avantika the dare. When she initially refuses, he asks her to take just a sip before bringing the bowl closer to her.

Although the challenge appears to have been presented as part of a family game, the footage did not sit well with some viewers. Several Reddit users described the act as disrespectful and questioned why a partner would be asked to do something they considered humiliating for the sake of content.

One user criticised the dare, writing, “Just for content he goes so low.” Another called the behaviour disrespectful, while a separate comment questioned the normalisation of treating a partner poorly for entertainment. The video also attracted a reaction from Amit Kilhor, an educator and content creator associated with Resolve IAS, who criticised Sourav over the incident.

The online response has centred on whether such challenges cross a line when filmed and shared with a large audience. While the clip shows Avantika initially hesitating before completing the dare, viewers have interpreted the moment differently, with some focusing on the nature of the challenge and others questioning its inclusion in a public vlog.

Who Is Sourav Joshi’s Wife Avantika Bhatt?

Sourav Joshi is one of the most popular YouTubers of India, who is known for his daily vlogs showing his family life, travels, and other personal events. He became famous due to his drawing videos on his channel Sourav Joshi Arts and then widened his circle of subscribers with the launch of Sourav Joshi Vlogs in 2019.

Sourav got married to Avantika Bhatt in November 2025 in a small ceremony at Aloha on the Ganges in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand. However, prior to their marriage, he used to hide the identity of his wife in his videos and not show her face. Later, he posted pictures where her face was visible in public on his Instagram account. This couple had already gained popularity on the Internet due to the events mentioned in vlogs of Sourav. Videos of their wedding and their arguments raised many discussions on social media.

The latest dog-bowl dare has once again brought their online content under scrutiny. The incident has renewed discussion about how personal relationships are presented for public entertainment and whether creators should reconsider challenges that viewers may perceive as disrespectful. Neither online criticism nor the circulation of the clip, however, establishes how Avantika herself viewed the incident beyond what is visible in the video. The latest debate has largely been driven by viewers’ reactions to the dare and its inclusion in the vlog.

ALSO READ: From Supreme Court Row To Netflix Release: Manoj Bajpayee’s Ghooskhor Pandat Is Now Gajab Raat

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

WATCH: Sourav Joshi Asks Wife Avantika To Drink From Pet Dog’s Bowl In Dare, Faces Backlash
Tags: Avantika Bhattentertainment newssocial media backlashsourav joshitrending newsviral videoYouTube

RELATED News

From Supreme Court Row To Netflix Release: Manoj Bajpayee’s Ghooskhor Pandat Is Now Gajab Raat

Jailer 2 Star Fees Revealed: How Much Are Rajinikanth, Hrithik Roshan, Mithun Chakraborty, Mohanlal And Vijay Sethupathi Charging?

Why Has Mumbai Police Asked Actor Imran Khan To Leave India? Here’s What Happened

Jailer 2 Review: Does Rajinikanth’s Sequel Match The First Film? Here’s What Early Viewers Are Saying

Salman Khan Recalls A Strange Experience At Galaxy Apartments: ‘I Could Feel Someone Behind Me’

LATEST NEWS

Why Talent Acquisition Is Becoming a Business Strategy, Not Just an HR Function

IND vs NZ: Will Jasprit Bumrah Play In New Zealand ODIs? Ace Indian Quick’s Fate Revealed Ahead Of All-Format Tour

WATCH: Sourav Joshi Asks Wife Avantika To Drink From Pet Dog’s Bowl In Dare, Faces Backlash

Shreyas Iyer’s Captaincy Rollercoaster: From 10 Straight T20I Wins To Unwanted Record Ahead Of New Zealand Test

WATCH: ‘Ab Batao, Disability Kismein Hai?’ Delhi Metro Video Shows Wheelchair User Left Waiting As Commuters Crowd Lift

Watch Emotional Video: Last Ferry, Longing for Home…People Rushing With Children to Catch Day’s Last Cruise in Bhagalpur After Vikramshila Setu Closure

‘Shai Hope Is Doing Something Very Similar’: Former India Coach Compares WI Captain To Matthew Hayden After Hyderabad Heroics | IND vs WI

SA vs AUS: Tristan Stubbs Axed As South Africa Unveil 17-Man Squad For 2nd Test Against Australia

Watch: Massive Controversy As Ex-BJP MLA Showered With Rs 500 and 200 Notes; Dances ‘Mai Hoon Don’ While Farmers Face Drought, Debt In Maharashtra

‘Casteist’ Remarks Against ACP: Delhi HC Defers Urgent Hearing on Journalist’s Plea Seeking Interim Relief

WATCH: Sourav Joshi Asks Wife Avantika To Drink From Pet Dog’s Bowl In Dare, Faces Backlash

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

WATCH: Sourav Joshi Asks Wife Avantika To Drink From Pet Dog’s Bowl In Dare, Faces Backlash

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

WATCH: Sourav Joshi Asks Wife Avantika To Drink From Pet Dog’s Bowl In Dare, Faces Backlash
WATCH: Sourav Joshi Asks Wife Avantika To Drink From Pet Dog’s Bowl In Dare, Faces Backlash
WATCH: Sourav Joshi Asks Wife Avantika To Drink From Pet Dog’s Bowl In Dare, Faces Backlash
WATCH: Sourav Joshi Asks Wife Avantika To Drink From Pet Dog’s Bowl In Dare, Faces Backlash
WATCH: Sourav Joshi Asks Wife Avantika To Drink From Pet Dog’s Bowl In Dare, Faces Backlash

QUICK LINKS