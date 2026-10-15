WATCH: Sourav Joshi Asks Wife Avantika To Drink From Pet Dog’s Bowl In Dare, Faces Backlash

YouTuber Sourav Joshi has received criticism online following an incident where he asked his wife Avantika Bhatt to drink water from their pet dog Oreo’s bowl as part of a family game. This incident, captured in one of his latest vlogs, has sparked a discussion online regarding the extent of pranks and dares made for entertainment purposes.

In the video, Sourav asks Avantika to drink water from Oreo’s bowl as part of the family game. She is reluctant at first but eventually takes the dare after Sourav prompts her to have a sip. He also informs her that clean water has been poured into the bowl. The video was later shared on Reddit, where some users criticized the dare and the YouTuber for featuring it in his vlog.

WATCH: Sourav Joshi’s Dare For Avantika Sparks Online Criticism

During the game, Sourav asks the other participants whether he has done anything wrong by giving Avantika the dare. When she initially refuses, he asks her to take just a sip before bringing the bowl closer to her.

Although the challenge appears to have been presented as part of a family game, the footage did not sit well with some viewers. Several Reddit users described the act as disrespectful and questioned why a partner would be asked to do something they considered humiliating for the sake of content.

One user criticised the dare, writing, “Just for content he goes so low.” Another called the behaviour disrespectful, while a separate comment questioned the normalisation of treating a partner poorly for entertainment. The video also attracted a reaction from Amit Kilhor, an educator and content creator associated with Resolve IAS, who criticised Sourav over the incident.

The online response has centred on whether such challenges cross a line when filmed and shared with a large audience. While the clip shows Avantika initially hesitating before completing the dare, viewers have interpreted the moment differently, with some focusing on the nature of the challenge and others questioning its inclusion in a public vlog.

Who Is Sourav Joshi’s Wife Avantika Bhatt?

Sourav Joshi is one of the most popular YouTubers of India, who is known for his daily vlogs showing his family life, travels, and other personal events. He became famous due to his drawing videos on his channel Sourav Joshi Arts and then widened his circle of subscribers with the launch of Sourav Joshi Vlogs in 2019.

Sourav got married to Avantika Bhatt in November 2025 in a small ceremony at Aloha on the Ganges in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand. However, prior to their marriage, he used to hide the identity of his wife in his videos and not show her face. Later, he posted pictures where her face was visible in public on his Instagram account. This couple had already gained popularity on the Internet due to the events mentioned in vlogs of Sourav. Videos of their wedding and their arguments raised many discussions on social media.

The latest dog-bowl dare has once again brought their online content under scrutiny. The incident has renewed discussion about how personal relationships are presented for public entertainment and whether creators should reconsider challenges that viewers may perceive as disrespectful. Neither online criticism nor the circulation of the clip, however, establishes how Avantika herself viewed the incident beyond what is visible in the video. The latest debate has largely been driven by viewers’ reactions to the dare and its inclusion in the vlog.

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