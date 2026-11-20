Actress Sreeleela found herself amidst a huge crowd at a Chennai theatre upon watching the recent film starring Dhanush, OM, along with the movie audience on the first day of the film release. Video footage of the security personnel making way for the actress when leaving the theatre is currently trending on the internet. On Friday, November 20, the actress visited Kamala Cinemas in Chennai for the first day and first show of the film OM. To everyone’s surprise, the actress had decided to watch the movie along with other movie lovers.

But the actress was in the spotlight not because of her arrival, but due to her departure from the theatre. No sooner had the actress left the theatre than a huge crowd had assembled around her. The crowd surrounded the actress, making it tough for her to reach her vehicle. It is then that the security personnel made way for her amidst the gathering.

Sreeleela’s Theatre Visit Video Goes Viral







There have been several videos posted on the Internet of the actress’s visit. While some videos show Sreeleela meeting her movie viewers in the theatre, other videos depict how the people flocked towards her following the screening.

In the video, one can see the security men trying to manage the frenzy among the fans trying to meet the actress. The videos have now become a source of attraction on the Internet as her presence at the theatre is one of the topics that are talked about following the release of OM.

Sreeleela Calls Watching OM With Audience A ‘Dream Come True’

Speaking to the media after the screening, Sreeleela described watching the film with the audience as a memorable experience. She expressed gratitude and encouraged people to watch the movie and share their reviews.

“Very very beautiful experience it was, I am grateful for this and people should definitely watch it. It is like a dream come true for me,” the actress said.

She also praised the film’s characters, adding that she wanted audiences to watch the movie and form their own opinions rather than say too much about it herself.

What Is Dhanush’s OM About?

OM is a spy thriller directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, starring Dhanush as the lead hero. The other actors in the movie include Sreeleela, Sai Pallavi, Mammootty, Naseeruddin Shah, and Indrans.

The movie has released in theatres worldwide from November 20. It has been screened in different languages around the world. The movie has an ensemble cast, and the collaboration between Dhanush and Amaran director Rajkumar Periasamy has been one of the major topics of discussion before its release.