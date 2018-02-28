As millions of fans and Bollywood industry mourns over the sad demise of Sridevi, an unseen ad titled as 'The Cool Mom' has gone viral on social media. The actor, who recently featured in Boney Kapoor's Mom, will be last seen in Anand L Rai's film Zero starring Katrina Kaif, Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma. Her funeral will be held at Vile Parle’s crematorium today around 4:00 pm.

Legendary actor Sridevi Kapoor left for the heavenly abode on Saturday night in Dubai. As the country mourns over the loss of Bollywood’s first woman superstar, an unseen video of the star is doing rounds on the social media. Titled as ‘The Cool Mom’, the video has already managed to garner 15 million views in no time. In the 2-minute video, Sridevi wins our hearts all over again with her super cool expressions, funky dance moves and spectacular acting skills.

Sridevi is survived by her husband Boney Kapoor and her two daughters Khushi and Jahnvi Kapoor. Sadly, the cool mom will not be able to be witness Janhvi’s Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s film Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter. In a conversation with a leading daily, the actor spoke about her daughter’s decision to enter Bollywood and said, “As a mother, like any mother, whether they are coming to this profession or any other, you just tell them to do the right thing. Like, do hard work, give your 100 percent, hard work always pays.”

“We can’t run away from that. She has to face the pressure. When she has decided to enter Bollywood, she has to go through all this. She’s prepared for all that, and I am also preparing myself for it. Sometimes, it scares me. So many thoughts come and you feel why is she doing this? But then, if you feel that is her aim and happiness, as a mother, I will support her like my mom supported me. We weren’t from a film background but it happened and she stood by me, fought for me and made sure I am happy. That’s how I would also like to be with Janhvi,” she further added. The actor’s funeral will be held at Vile Parle’s crematorium today around 4:00 pm.

