WATCH: Sunanda Sharma Screams As Fan Jumps On Stage During Jaipur Concert; Similar Incident Had Happened In Ghaziabad

Punjabi singer Sunanda Sharma had an unexpected interruption during her performance in Jaipur after a fan suddenly jumped onto the stage, startling her in front of the audience. The singer’s reaction, captured in a video circulating on social media, has drawn attention because a similar incident had disrupted her concert in Ghaziabad earlier this year.

Sunanda, known for songs such as Jatt Yamla, Jaani Tera Naa, Pagal Nahi Hona and Chorri Chorri, was performing at Anand International College of Engineering in Dayarampura, Bassi, Jaipur, on October 30 when the incident took place.

WATCH: Sunanda Sharma Screams As Fan Jumps On Stage In Jaipur







The video shows Sunanda performing on stage when a man wearing a white shirt suddenly climbs onto it and approaches her. Caught off guard by his unexpected appearance, the singer lets out a scream and steps away. Security personnel immediately rush towards the man and remove him from the stage. During the commotion, Sunanda can be heard repeatedly saying, “It’s okay, it’s okay.” She then walks off the stage as the situation unfolds.

Another video circulating online appears to show security personnel using force while removing the man, prompting discussion about how the situation was handled. However, the footage alone does not establish the circumstances leading up to the incident or the man’s intentions. Sunanda had not issued a public statement about the Jaipur incident at the time of reporting.

What Happened During Sunanda Sharma’s Ghaziabad Concert?

The Jaipur incident brings back memories of a similar interruption during Sunanda’s performance at Raj Kumar Goel Institute of Technology (RKGIT) in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, on April 3, 2026. During that concert, a male fan suddenly climbed onto the stage and attempted to touch the singer’s feet. Sunanda screamed in surprise and quickly left the stage. Security personnel and police intervened, and the fan was reportedly taken into custody for questioning.

The singer did not return to perform, and the show was eventually called off despite requests from the audience.

What Did Sunanda Sharma Say After The Ghaziabad Incident?

Sunanda addressed the Ghaziabad episode in a video shared on social media the following day. She acknowledged that the sudden approach had frightened her and that her reaction on stage had been loud. She also requested the authorities and college management to show leniency towards the fan. Sunanda said she did not believe he had approached her with bad intentions and explained that sometimes people express their affection in the wrong way.

The singer added that she had forgiven him. The two incidents took place months apart and at different venues. While Sunanda publicly explained her response to the Ghaziabad episode, she had not made a similar statement about the Jaipur concert when the latest video began circulating online.

ALSO READ: Honey Singh’s Nephew Among 2 Killed In Jalandhar Road Accident; Singer Shares Heartbreaking Note, Says ‘Loss Is Devastating’