Former adult star Sunny Leone who is known for her sexy dance moves and her sultry avatar recently took to her official Instagram handle to share a video where she is dancing with her hair stylists, celebrity manager, stylists among others. In the viral video, Sunny is dressed in a beautiful wrap around baby pink dress and white bellies. Her video in a span of just a few hours has garnered 300k plus views and the count seems unstoppable!

Recently, Sunny Leone took to her official Instagram handle to hare that she has started shooting for the first song of her Malayalam debut- Rangeela. Take a look at the viral videos here:

On the work front, Sunny Leone will be seen making her Tollywood debut with Veeramdevi and Malayama debut with Rangeela. She has no upcoming projects as of yet in the Bollywood industry. Sunny Leone rose to fame with controversial television show Bigg Boss where she got her first Bollywood breakthrough with Mahesh Bhatt’s Jism 2. In her 5 year long career she has done more than 20 films, more than 10 item numbers and is a social media sensation with more than 18 million followers on the photo-sharing app Instagram. Some of the hottest item numbers of the diva are- Pink lips, Baby Doll, Pani Wala Dance, Laila Main Laila, Char bottle Vodka, among others.

