Watch | Suriya’s ‘Retro’ Third Single ‘The One’ Stuns Fans: Sid Sriram, Santhosh Narayanan Deliver A Power-Packed Track

Suriya’s ‘Retro’ releases its third single ‘The One’ featuring Sid Sriram and Santhosh Narayanan. The song trends online as fans gear up for the film’s release.

Superstar Suriya’s upcoming film Retro is steadily raising the excitement levels, and now, the newly released third single ‘The One’ has added more fire to the frenzy. Featuring vocals by Sid Sriram and composer Santhosh Narayanan, the song blends soul-stirring melody with electrifying beats, taking fans by surprise with its raw power and emotional punch.

The song also features a strong rap section by SVDP and impactful lyrics by Vivek. Together, this musical team delivers a dynamic track that is already trending across music platforms and social media.

A Musical Journey with Many Flavours

‘The One’ follows two already successful tracks from the movie ‘Kannadi Poove’, a tender romantic ballad, and ‘Kanimaa’, a joyous wedding song. Each release showcases the wide musical range of Retro, hinting at a soundtrack that is both rich and versatile.

The film is directed by the visionary Karthik Subbaraj, known for his fresh storytelling style. Retro marks his first collaboration with Suriya, a combination fans have been eagerly waiting to witness. Adding to the film’s charm is actress Pooja Hegde, who plays the female lead.

A Power-Packed Cast and Plot with Heart

Apart from Suriya and Pooja Hegde, the film features a star-studded ensemble including Jayaram, Joju George, Karunakaran, Nassar, and Prakash Raj. Actress Shriya Saran will also be seen in a special cameo appearance.

The buzz around Retro began during Christmas 2024 when the teaser was launched. Set against the spiritual backdrop of Varanasi, the teaser revealed a moving moment where Pooja Hegde’s character ties a sacred thread on Suriya’s wrist symbolizing a promise to leave behind violence and choose a life of love and peace.

What’s Next for Suriya and Pooja Hegde?

Suriya’s last film Kanguva, a period fantasy epic directed by Siva, was a major production spanning over 1,500 years. Packed with war sequences and grandeur, it showcased his versatility as an actor. With Retro, he seems to be embracing a more emotional and gritty storyline, without losing the intensity.

Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde was last seen in Deva opposite Shahid Kapoor. Now with Retro, she takes on a new role that has fans curious to see how her chemistry with Suriya unfolds on screen.

