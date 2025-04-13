Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, April 13, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • Watch | Suriya’s ‘Retro’ Third Single ‘The One’ Stuns Fans: Sid Sriram, Santhosh Narayanan Deliver A Power-Packed Track

Watch | Suriya’s ‘Retro’ Third Single ‘The One’ Stuns Fans: Sid Sriram, Santhosh Narayanan Deliver A Power-Packed Track

Suriya’s ‘Retro’ releases its third single ‘The One’ featuring Sid Sriram and Santhosh Narayanan. The song trends online as fans gear up for the film’s release.

Watch | Suriya’s ‘Retro’ Third Single ‘The One’ Stuns Fans: Sid Sriram, Santhosh Narayanan Deliver A Power-Packed Track


Superstar Suriya’s upcoming film Retro is steadily raising the excitement levels, and now, the newly released third single ‘The One’ has added more fire to the frenzy. Featuring vocals by Sid Sriram and composer Santhosh Narayanan, the song blends soul-stirring melody with electrifying beats, taking fans by surprise with its raw power and emotional punch.

The song also features a strong rap section by SVDP and impactful lyrics by Vivek. Together, this musical team delivers a dynamic track that is already trending across music platforms and social media.

A Musical Journey with Many Flavours

‘The One’ follows two already successful tracks from the movie ‘Kannadi Poove’, a tender romantic ballad, and ‘Kanimaa’, a joyous wedding song. Each release showcases the wide musical range of Retro, hinting at a soundtrack that is both rich and versatile.

The film is directed by the visionary Karthik Subbaraj, known for his fresh storytelling style. Retro marks his first collaboration with Suriya, a combination fans have been eagerly waiting to witness. Adding to the film’s charm is actress Pooja Hegde, who plays the female lead.

A Power-Packed Cast and Plot with Heart

Apart from Suriya and Pooja Hegde, the film features a star-studded ensemble including Jayaram, Joju George, Karunakaran, Nassar, and Prakash Raj. Actress Shriya Saran will also be seen in a special cameo appearance.

The buzz around Retro began during Christmas 2024 when the teaser was launched. Set against the spiritual backdrop of Varanasi, the teaser revealed a moving moment where Pooja Hegde’s character ties a sacred thread on Suriya’s wrist symbolizing a promise to leave behind violence and choose a life of love and peace.

What’s Next for Suriya and Pooja Hegde?

Suriya’s last film Kanguva, a period fantasy epic directed by Siva, was a major production spanning over 1,500 years. Packed with war sequences and grandeur, it showcased his versatility as an actor. With Retro, he seems to be embracing a more emotional and gritty storyline, without losing the intensity.

Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde was last seen in Deva opposite Shahid Kapoor. Now with Retro, she takes on a new role that has fans curious to see how her chemistry with Suriya unfolds on screen.

ALSO READ: Jaat Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 3: Sunny Deol Film Earns ₹35 Crore

Filed under

Retro third single Suriya Retro The One song Suriya

newsx

India Joins Elite League With Successful Laser Weapon Test To Destroy Drones
Chinese firms seeking to

UK To Set ‘High Trust Bar’ For Chinese Investment, Minister Says
newsx

UP: Three-Year-Old Dies Of Suspected Rabies In Aligarh, 10 Other Kids Bitten By Same Dog...
At least 32 people, inclu

Russian Missile Strike Kills At least 32, Injures 99 In Ukrainian City of Sumy
newsx

Andhra Pradesh Firecracker Factory Explosion Kills Eight, CM Naidu and Opposition Express Condolences
newsx

Puthandu 2025: Tamil New Year Celebrations Begin On April 14 With Hope, Rituals, And Festive...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

India Joins Elite League With Successful Laser Weapon Test To Destroy Drones

India Joins Elite League With Successful Laser Weapon Test To Destroy Drones

UK To Set ‘High Trust Bar’ For Chinese Investment, Minister Says

UK To Set ‘High Trust Bar’ For Chinese Investment, Minister Says

UP: Three-Year-Old Dies Of Suspected Rabies In Aligarh, 10 Other Kids Bitten By Same Dog Remain Untreated

UP: Three-Year-Old Dies Of Suspected Rabies In Aligarh, 10 Other Kids Bitten By Same Dog...

Russian Missile Strike Kills At least 32, Injures 99 In Ukrainian City of Sumy

Russian Missile Strike Kills At least 32, Injures 99 In Ukrainian City of Sumy

Andhra Pradesh Firecracker Factory Explosion Kills Eight, CM Naidu and Opposition Express Condolences

Andhra Pradesh Firecracker Factory Explosion Kills Eight, CM Naidu and Opposition Express Condolences

Entertainment

Watch | Hanumankind’s Coachella 2025 Set Blends Kerala Chenda Melam With Hip-Hop Hits ‘Run It Up’ And ‘Big Dawgs’

Watch | Hanumankind’s Coachella 2025 Set Blends Kerala Chenda Melam With Hip-Hop Hits ‘Run It

GV Prakash’s Kingston Streams on This Platform: Tamil Sea Horror Fantasy Gets A Second Life On OTT

GV Prakash’s Kingston Streams on This Platform: Tamil Sea Horror Fantasy Gets A Second Life

Kathak Legend Kumudini Lakhia Passes Away At 95 In Ahmedabad

Kathak Legend Kumudini Lakhia Passes Away At 95 In Ahmedabad

Viral Video: Man Donning A Police Uniform Hurl Abuses At Crowd In Hindi During Seedhe Maut Concert, Internet Slams Incident

Viral Video: Man Donning A Police Uniform Hurl Abuses At Crowd In Hindi During Seedhe

Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly Hits Rs 100 Crore Worldwide In Less Than 3 Days

Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly Hits Rs 100 Crore Worldwide In Less Than 3 Days

Lifestyle

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?