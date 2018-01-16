Bollywood actress Surveen Chawla who was in Mumbai along with Rajeev Khandelwal, Ekta Kapoor and others for the trailer launch of their new web series show 'Haq Se' was left in splits when a media reporter asked her a double meaning question. You can watch the entire video here:

Bollywood actress Surveen Chawla who was in Mumbai along with Rajeev Khandelwal, Ekta Kapoor and others for the trailer launch of their new web series show ‘Haq Se’ was left in splits when a media reporter asked her a double meaning question. At the event, a reporter asked Surveen Chawla a double meaning question and her reaction was epic. The question that made Surveen Chawla and others present for the launch chuckle was “Yeh kaise kar paayi ap?” (How could you do that?). When asked to complete his question, the reporter replied it is an open-ended question and it made the actress jump into some wild guesses.

Brushing aside the doubt, Surveen answered the question intelligently and replied if he is asking about she being cast for the role, then it is because of Ekta Kapoor and the casting director of the web series. And if he is asking about her marriage then it was a great fun. While replying she raised an issue of female actresses being secretive about their wedding as it may create some problems professionally. For her, it came out to be a plangent step to finally make her marriage public. It took her two years to bring out that she is married and doing well in her life.

Surveen Chawla got married in 2015 with businessman Akshay Thakker on July 28, 2015, in Northern Italy with only family and a handful of industry friends in attendance. She took Twitter to announce her marriage and shared a photo with husband Akshay Thakker on her Twitter page. She wrote with the photo, “And just like that, right in the middle of an extraordinary life, love gave us a fairy tale??… #Married #bliss #EternalLove #GiveUsYourLove&Blessings.”

