Watch: SZA Almost Falls Off Stage As Dancer Fails To Manage Her Weight During Grand National Tour Opening

As of now, SZA has not publicly addressed the incident. She was last seen in Los Angeles in March and continues preparing for the tour’s upcoming dates.

SZA had a dramatic moment on stage during the opening night of her Grand National Tour alongside Kendrick Lamar in Minneapolis.

The 35-year-old R&B star was nearly dropped mid-performance by a male backup dancer during a choreographed segment.

Mid-Dance Mishap Captured on Video

The near-fall, caught on video occurred during a routine featuring a dancer dressed in an insect-themed costume, which complemented a backdrop video of a praying mantis devouring its mate.

The dancer appeared to lose balance while lifting SZA, leading to a brief struggle before the pair regained control and seamlessly continued the performance.

SZA bounces back from a near fall during the opening night of her tour. pic.twitter.com/9TkMWFDc5S — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 20, 2025

While some users praised SZA’s grace under pressure—”That recovery was smoother than most people’s entrances!”—others criticized the dancer for the error. “Fire him,” one user posted, while another lamented the mishap happened at the Minneapolis show.

Trolls Criticize, Fans Defend

Unfortunately, the moment sparked cruel body-shaming comments, with one troll suggesting that “bigger girls shouldn’t be doing this kind of stunt work.” However, loyal fans quickly came to the Grammy winner’s defense, slamming the negativity and highlighting her professionalism.

One fan clapped back: “Y’all don’t have a fraction of her money, accolades, or talent and yet here you are talking sh*t over a small fall.”

Despite the hiccup, the Grand National Tour will continue with performances scheduled across North America until June 18, before heading to Europe. International stops include the UK, Germany, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, and Italy.