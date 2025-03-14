Home
Friday, March 14, 2025
  Watch | Tamannaah Bhatia And Vijay Varma Spotted Together At Raveena Tandon's Holi Bash Amid Separation Buzz

Watch | Tamannaah Bhatia And Vijay Varma Spotted Together At Raveena Tandon’s Holi Bash Amid Separation Buzz

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma attend Raveena Tandon’s Holi bash separately amid breakup rumors, fueling speculation about their current relationship status.

Watch | Tamannaah Bhatia And Vijay Varma Spotted Together At Raveena Tandon’s Holi Bash Amid Separation Buzz


Weeks after reports surfaced about Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma’s alleged breakup, the two were spotted under the same roof for Holi celebrations at Raveena Tandon’s residence. While they arrived separately and were not seen together, their presence at the same event has fueled speculation among fans.

On Friday, Tamannaah and Vijay attended Raveena Tandon’s Holi celebration, marking their first public appearance at the same event since reports of their split emerged. Vijay, dressed casually, was seen enthusiastically playing Holi with the paparazzi, a moment that quickly made its way onto social media. Meanwhile, Tamannaah, looking stylish in an oversized white shirt paired with track pants, greeted the photographers as she made her way inside with a festive hamper for Raveena.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Tamannaah and Vijay’s Relationship Timeline

The duo met on the sets of Lust Stories 2 and reportedly dated for over two years. Their romance became public when they were spotted together on New Year’s Eve in January 2023. Unlike many Bollywood couples, Tamannaah and Vijay were open about their relationship and often spoke about it in media interactions. However, recent reports suggested that the couple called it quits due to differing views on marriage—Tamannaah was reportedly keen on settling down, whereas Vijay was not ready for commitment.

Close Bond with Rasha Thadani

Despite their alleged breakup, Tamannaah and Vijay remain close friends and share a strong bond with Raveena Tandon’s daughter, Rasha Thadani. The trio even created a reel on Rasha’s song Uyi Amma from the film Azad. Rasha and Vijay had also taken a trip to Dubai together, where Rasha shared pictures from the trip with a caption hinting at Tamannaah’s absence, writing, “Just touristy things… sad cause the third musketeer was missing. Missed you @tamannaahspeaks.”

Maintaining cordial relations post-breakup isn’t uncommon in Bollywood. Recently, former couples like Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty, as well as Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, have been seen interacting publicly. Given this, fans wouldn’t be surprised if Tamannaah and Vijay are spotted together at future events, putting rumors to rest.

Neither Tamannaah nor Vijay has commented on their alleged breakup, leaving fans eager for clarification. While their recent Holi appearance suggests no bad blood, whether they are still together or have transitioned to friendship remains uncertain.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Cut Birthday Trip Short To Attend Ayan Mukerji’s Father Deb Mukherji’s Funeral

