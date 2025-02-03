Watch: Taylor Swift Brings High School Vibes to the Grammys 2025

At the 2025 Grammy Awards on February 2, held at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena, Taylor Swift was a picture of pure joy and excitement. From shaking it off in the crowd to participating in viral TikTok trends, the pop superstar made it clear that she was having the time of her life during one of music's biggest nights.

From shaking it off in the crowd to participating in viral TikTok trends, Taylor Swift was a picture of pure joy at Grammys 2025

At the 2025 Grammy Awards on February 2, held at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena, Taylor Swift was a picture of pure joy and excitement. From shaking it off in the crowd to participating in viral TikTok trends, the pop superstar made it clear that she was having the time of her life during one of music’s biggest nights.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A Show-Stopping Red Carpet Look

Swift stunned on the red carpet in a striking red custom Vivienne Westwood mini dress. Complementing her outfit, she wore red heels and accessorized with sparkling Lorraine Schwartz jewelry. As always, she was a vision of style, turning heads as she made her way to the venue. Swift was at the Grammys with six nominations, including for Album of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album, and Record of the Year.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue View this post on Instagram A post shared by NewsX (@newsxofficial)

Grooving to Sabrina Carpenter’s Performance

One of the standout moments of the night was when Taylor was seen enjoying Sabrina Carpenter’s performance. As the singer performed a medley of her hits, including “Please Please Please,” Taylor was caught swaying to the music with her hands in a prayer pose, totally enchanted by the performance. She couldn’t help but get into the groove, shaking her shoulders in excitement with her collaborator, Jack Antonoff, who produced the track for Sabrina. It was clear that Taylor was feeling the energy of the event, embracing the celebratory vibe of the Grammys.

🚨| Taylor Swift dancing to Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” performance at the #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/HJBYiZ2yQY — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSUpdating) February 3, 2025

A Touch of TikTok Fun

Taylor didn’t stop there. While sitting behind host Trevor Noah during his opening monologue, she had another fun moment with actress Cynthia Erivo. The two recreated the viral “holding space” TikTok trend, a move that had become popular after a 2024 interview with Erivo and her Wicked co-star Ariana Grande. During the ceremony, Taylor gently held Cynthia’s finger, causing her to laugh in a playful and lighthearted moment. It was a refreshing reminder that even during such a prestigious event, Taylor stayed true to her fun-loving, down-to-earth personality.

📸 | Taylor Swift e Cynthia Erivo esta noite! ❤️✨️#Grammyspic.twitter.com/EC5d4nE3B0 — Taylor Swift Portugal (@pttswift) February 3, 2025

A Heartfelt Tribute to Travis Kelce

While Taylor was surrounded by friends and fellow stars, one person who wasn’t by her side was her boyfriend, NFL player Travis Kelce. Travis had recently arrived in New Orleans ahead of the 2025 Super Bowl, where his Kansas City Chiefs will face the Philadelphia Eagles on February 9. Despite their physical separation, Taylor made sure to keep Travis close to her heart during the ceremony.

On the red carpet, Taylor was spotted wearing a custom “T” thigh chain, which many fans believed was a subtle tribute to her boyfriend. The gesture spoke volumes about their relationship, showing that even though Travis wasn’t at the Grammys, he was very much on Taylor’s mind.

Taylor’s Positive Energy and Travis’ Influence

Throughout the night, Taylor’s positive energy was palpable, and it’s clear that she draws a lot of inspiration from her boyfriend. In a heartfelt moment during her acceptance speech for Video of the Year at the 2024 VMAs, Taylor praised Travis for his infectious joy and attitude. She shared, “Everything this man touches turns to happiness and fun and magic.” It’s no wonder that Taylor’s good vibes continued to shine at the Grammys, where she seemed to be soaking in every moment with pure enthusiasm and love for her craft.

The 2025 Grammy Awards proved to be yet another memorable night for Taylor Swift, as she enjoyed the music, the fun, and the company of friends, all while keeping her boyfriend close in spirit. It was an evening full of heart, energy, and unforgettable moments that showcased why Taylor Swift continues to be one of the most beloved figures in the music world.