Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, February 15, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • Entertainment»
  • Watch | Teaser Out: Kartik Aaryan & Sreeleela’s First Look From Anurag Basu’s Romantic Saga Unveiled—Fans Predict Aashiqui 3

Watch | Teaser Out: Kartik Aaryan & Sreeleela’s First Look From Anurag Basu’s Romantic Saga Unveiled—Fans Predict Aashiqui 3

Kartik Aaryan & Sreeleela’s first look from Anurag Basu’s romantic film is out! Fans predict Aashiqui 3, praising their chemistry & Kartik’s rockstar avatar.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Watch | Teaser Out: Kartik Aaryan & Sreeleela’s First Look From Anurag Basu’s Romantic Saga Unveiled—Fans Predict Aashiqui 3

Kartik Aaryan & Sreeleela’s first look from Anurag Basu’s romantic film is out! Fans predict Aashiqui 3, praising their chemistry & Kartik’s rockstar avatar.


Kartik Aaryan is set to mesmerize audiences once again with his upcoming romantic drama directed by Anurag Basu. The actor recently took to Instagram on February 15 to unveil a short clip, confirming his pairing with South sensation Sreeleela. Their on-screen chemistry has already created a massive buzz, leaving fans eager for more.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

In the video, Kartik sports a rugged rockstar look with long hair and a thick beard, exuding intensity as he shares intimate moments with Sreeleela. Along with the first look, he also confirmed that the untitled film is slated for a grand Diwali release.

As soon as the teaser dropped, fans flooded social media with excitement. Many speculated that this could be Aashiqui 3, with one user commenting, “Finally, it’s happening—Aashiqui 3!” Another fan wrote, “This love story is going to be a blockbuster!” Some praised Kartik’s transformation, calling it “a perfect rockstar look,” while others celebrated his return to the romance genre, saying, “Lover boy is back!”

Kartik had officially announced the film back in September 2022, expressing his enthusiasm for the emotionally charged love story. The project also marks his first collaboration with director Anurag Basu, known for his unique storytelling.

Meanwhile, apart from this film, Anurag Basu is also working on Metro… In Dino, featuring Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ali Fazal, Neena Gupta, and Pankaj Tripathi.

With Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela’s chemistry already winning hearts, the anticipation for this love saga continues to build ahead of its Diwali release.

According to HT City, the film is set for a grand Diwali 2025 release. However, it will face stiff competition at the box office, clashing with Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s horror-comedy Thama. With the teaser already sparking excitement and comparisons, Bollywood fans eagerly await more updates, including the official title reveal.

ALSO READ: Thandel Box Office Collection: Naga Chaitanya And Sai Pallavi’s Film Crosses ₹68.5 Crore In 8 Days

Filed under

Aashiqui 3 news Anurag Basu romantic film Kartik Aaryan new film Kartik Aaryan Sreeleela movie

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

What Happened In New Delhi Railway Station After Train Cancellations? Several Injured, Incident Decoded

What Happened In New Delhi Railway Station After Train Cancellations? Several Injured, Incident Decoded

BREAKING: Stampede-Like Situation At New Delhi Railway Station, More Than 10 Injured

BREAKING: Stampede-Like Situation At New Delhi Railway Station, More Than 10 Injured

Greg Sharpe, Iconic Nebraska Football Announcer, Passes Away At 61 After Cancer Battle

Greg Sharpe, Iconic Nebraska Football Announcer, Passes Away At 61 After Cancer Battle

Chhaava Creates History: Surpasses Sky Force With Massive ₹33.10 Crore Debut, Breaks Multiple Records

Chhaava Creates History: Surpasses Sky Force With Massive ₹33.10 Crore Debut, Breaks Multiple Records

CM Yogi Adityanath Highlights Kashi Tamil Sangamam’s Role In Strengthening ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’

CM Yogi Adityanath Highlights Kashi Tamil Sangamam’s Role In Strengthening ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’

Entertainment

Chhaava Creates History: Surpasses Sky Force With Massive ₹33.10 Crore Debut, Breaks Multiple Records

Chhaava Creates History: Surpasses Sky Force With Massive ₹33.10 Crore Debut, Breaks Multiple Records

Where Is Ranveer Allahbadia? Podcaster Says He’s Getting Death Threats, Promises He ‘Won’t Run Away’

Where Is Ranveer Allahbadia? Podcaster Says He’s Getting Death Threats, Promises He ‘Won’t Run Away’

Apoorva Mukhija Faces Death Threats Amid India’s Got Latent YouTube Controversy

Apoorva Mukhija Faces Death Threats Amid India’s Got Latent YouTube Controversy

Amish Tripathi And Kunal Kamra Engage in Heated Debate Over Sati Practice After Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal’s Remarks

Amish Tripathi And Kunal Kamra Engage in Heated Debate Over Sati Practice After Ola CEO

Where to Watch ‘The Durex Podcast’ Episode 1? Everything You Need to Know

Where to Watch ‘The Durex Podcast’ Episode 1? Everything You Need to Know

Lifestyle

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week: Hug Day-Why A Hug Can Make You Healthier And Happier?

Valentine’s Week: Hug Day-Why A Hug Can Make You Healthier And Happier?

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox