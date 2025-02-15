Kartik Aaryan & Sreeleela’s first look from Anurag Basu’s romantic film is out! Fans predict Aashiqui 3, praising their chemistry & Kartik’s rockstar avatar.

Kartik Aaryan is set to mesmerize audiences once again with his upcoming romantic drama directed by Anurag Basu. The actor recently took to Instagram on February 15 to unveil a short clip, confirming his pairing with South sensation Sreeleela. Their on-screen chemistry has already created a massive buzz, leaving fans eager for more.

In the video, Kartik sports a rugged rockstar look with long hair and a thick beard, exuding intensity as he shares intimate moments with Sreeleela. Along with the first look, he also confirmed that the untitled film is slated for a grand Diwali release.

As soon as the teaser dropped, fans flooded social media with excitement. Many speculated that this could be Aashiqui 3, with one user commenting, “Finally, it’s happening—Aashiqui 3!” Another fan wrote, “This love story is going to be a blockbuster!” Some praised Kartik’s transformation, calling it “a perfect rockstar look,” while others celebrated his return to the romance genre, saying, “Lover boy is back!”

Kartik had officially announced the film back in September 2022, expressing his enthusiasm for the emotionally charged love story. The project also marks his first collaboration with director Anurag Basu, known for his unique storytelling.

Meanwhile, apart from this film, Anurag Basu is also working on Metro… In Dino, featuring Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ali Fazal, Neena Gupta, and Pankaj Tripathi.

With Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela’s chemistry already winning hearts, the anticipation for this love saga continues to build ahead of its Diwali release.

According to HT City, the film is set for a grand Diwali 2025 release. However, it will face stiff competition at the box office, clashing with Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s horror-comedy Thama. With the teaser already sparking excitement and comparisons, Bollywood fans eagerly await more updates, including the official title reveal.

