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Home > Entertainment News > Viral Video: Tej Pratap Yadav Says He Recorded Videos Of Marital Fights; What He Revealed About His Divorce On Rise And Fall 2

Viral Video: Tej Pratap Yadav Says He Recorded Videos Of Marital Fights; What He Revealed About His Divorce On Rise And Fall 2

Tej Pratap Yadav has revisited his troubled marriage with Aishwarya Rai on Rise And Fall 2, claiming he secretly recorded their arguments and submitted the videos in court. Here’s what he said.

Tej Pratap Yadav and ex-wife Aishwarya Rai (Image: X)
Tej Pratap Yadav and ex-wife Aishwarya Rai (Image: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Last updated: Fri 2026-10-09 19:45 IST

Tej Pratap Yadav has revealed his controversial marriage with Aishwarya Rai in a conversation on the reality television show Rise And Fall 2. He has made some allegations regarding the marriage, which include that he has recorded videos of their arguments and later submitted the same in court.



The video clip from the show has caught media attention, where Tej Pratap speaks about the first few months of his marriage, the arguments between the two and the factors that, in his opinion, led to their divorce. This is what he has to say about the matter. The allegations made by him regarding their private life and recording have not been verified in the reports available.

What Did Tej Pratap Yadav Claim About Recording Videos Of Marital Fights?

In Rise And Fall 2, Tej Pratap stated that he filmed videos while fighting with Aishwarya. He said that he retained the videos as evidence and had shown them in court during the divorce process.

According to Tej Pratap, the fights took place many times, and he started filming them secretly. The content of these videos and their legal status remain unclear.

What Did Tej Pratap Say About His Marriage To Aishwarya Rai?

According to Tej Pratap, problems started developing after a span of three months from their marriage. The marriage was described by him as a marriage where both got married in a hurry and had different personalities and expectations. He also mentioned an episode during which he felt uncomfortable going back home and stayed at his friend’s place or somewhere else.

In the course of the discussion, he mentioned that their differences were even in daily matters such as early morning prayers. He also talked about Aishwarya’s late night parties.

What Did Tej Pratap Claim About Aishwarya Rai’s Chats?

Tej Pratap also alleged that he once saw Aishwarya chatting with a man he described as her former boyfriend. He claimed the conversation included affectionate messages and heart emojis. The allegation was part of his recollection of the marital discord. The reported exchange does not, by itself, establish infidelity, and no independent evidence of the alleged conversation has been presented in the reports reviewed.

When Did Tej Pratap Yadav And Aishwarya Rai Get Married?

Tej Pratap Yadav and Aishwarya Rai married in Patna on May 12, 2018. Aishwarya is the daughter of Bihar politician Chandrika Rai. Their relationship became strained within months of the wedding, and Tej Pratap subsequently filed for divorce. The couple’s separation and legal dispute have remained matters of public interest, with the latest attention following his comments on the reality show.

What Happens Next In The Divorce Case?

The remarks of Tej Pratap have led to a renewed focus on the couple’s longstanding marital conflict. But the observations made on a reality show by him need to be distinguished from those made in a court of law. What he says regarding the issue of tapes, submitting them as evidence, and the conditions under which they got married needs verification from the legal documentation. No reaction from Aishwarya Rai is available as of now.

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Viral Video: Tej Pratap Yadav Says He Recorded Videos Of Marital Fights; What He Revealed About His Divorce On Rise And Fall 2
Tags: Aishwarya raientertainment newsRise and Fall 2Tej Pratap Yadavviral video

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Viral Video: Tej Pratap Yadav Says He Recorded Videos Of Marital Fights; What He Revealed About His Divorce On Rise And Fall 2

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Viral Video: Tej Pratap Yadav Says He Recorded Videos Of Marital Fights; What He Revealed About His Divorce On Rise And Fall 2
Viral Video: Tej Pratap Yadav Says He Recorded Videos Of Marital Fights; What He Revealed About His Divorce On Rise And Fall 2
Viral Video: Tej Pratap Yadav Says He Recorded Videos Of Marital Fights; What He Revealed About His Divorce On Rise And Fall 2
Viral Video: Tej Pratap Yadav Says He Recorded Videos Of Marital Fights; What He Revealed About His Divorce On Rise And Fall 2
Viral Video: Tej Pratap Yadav Says He Recorded Videos Of Marital Fights; What He Revealed About His Divorce On Rise And Fall 2

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