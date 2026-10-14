WATCH: Terrifying Stunt Video From Emraan Hashmi’s Gunmaaster G9 Set Shows SUV Flipping Onto Van; Did He Have A Narrow Escape?

A high-risk stunt sequence from Emraan Hashmi’s upcoming film Gunmaaster G9 has drawn attention after a behind-the-scenes video showed an SUV flipping in mid-air before crashing onto a black van parked below. The dramatic footage has also raised questions about the actor’s safety during the shoot.

Reports about the incident claim that Hashmi narrowly escaped injury when the vehicle came dangerously close to him. However, the circulating video does not clearly show the actor near the SUV at the moment of impact, and the film’s makers have not publicly clarified the circumstances surrounding the incident.

What Happened During The Gunmaaster G9 Stunt?

The video shows an SUV suspended above the ground with the help of a crane as crew members and onlookers watch the stunt unfold. A countdown can be heard before the vehicle suddenly flips in the air and crashes onto a black van positioned underneath it.

The unexpected movement and impact make the sequence look alarming. However, the footage alone does not establish whether the stunt went wrong, whether the movement was part of the planned sequence, or precisely how close the vehicle came to Hashmi.

The clip has circulated alongside reports describing the incident as a close call for the actor. An official account from the production team would be needed to establish exactly what happened on set.







Did Emraan Hashmi Suffer Any Injuries?

The media sources have referred to it as a near miss for Hashmi and also claimed that there were no injuries as far as their information was concerned. But an official statement in regard to the incident by the actor or the producers of the movie could not be found at the time publishing.

The distinction matters because even though the video shows the car turning over and falling on the van, it cannot verify all the details regarding the incident. At this moment, the main issues of concern are whether the stunt was executed as planned or not, why the SUV flipped over on the van, and how close was Hashmi to the car.

What Is Emraan Hashmi’s Gunmaaster G9 About?

The Gunmaaster G9 is an upcoming Hindi action entertainer movie being helmed by Aditya Datt. The cast includes Emraan Hashmi along with Genelia Deshmukh and Aparshakti Khurana, while Abhishek Singh is also part of the cast of the movie.

The movie has been slated for a theatrical release on November 27, 2026. It marks the reunion of Hashmi with director Aditya Datt and music composer Himesh Reshammiya, whose previous collaborations include movies like Aashiq Banaya Aapne and Dil Diya Hai.

In light of all the publicity surrounding the stunt video, the onus is on the production house to provide some information about the event. Until then, this video provides an insight into a thrilling event on the sets, though the exact details are unknown.

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