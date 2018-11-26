The movie Viswasam Bankrolled under the banner Sathya Jyothi Films - T.G Thyagarajan will cast Ajit Kumar and Nayanthara in lead roles. Directed by Siva and produced by Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagaranjan. The movie will also cast Robo Shankar, Jagapathi Babu, Vivek, Thambi Ramaiah, Yogi Babu, and Kovai Sarala in pivotal roles.

The 47-second long motion poster gives us a glimpse of Ajith Kumar’s dual look with Thambi Ramaiah’s dialogues and Imman’s lively and peppy beats in the background the movie will surely be a blockbuster hit. Going by the motion poster one of Ajith’s character is named as Thooku Durai. The poster on the video sharing platform YouTube has garnered 2.7 million views in a span of just 24 hours and the count seems unstoppable.

Viswasam will mark as Ajith’s fourth collaboration with director Siva after delivering super hits such as Vivegam, Vedalam, and Veeram. The movie is gearing up for its Pongal release this January and will be clashing with Rajinikanth‘s upcoming flick Petta at the box office. With two of the biggest names of the Tollywood industry releasing their movies on the same day, it seems like it is going to be one interesting Pongal.

