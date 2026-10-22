WATCH | Tiger Shroff’s Team Shares Video Of Bruises, Pellet Marks After Juhu Firing Incident

Tiger Shroff’s team has shared a video showing reddish marks and bruises on the actor’s arm, four days after gunshots were fired at his car in Mumbai’s Juhu area on October 18. The video was posted on the team’s official Instagram account on Thursday, October 22, with the caption, “God is kind.”

The video comes amid questions on social media about the actor’s injuries after he was seen wearing bandages shortly after the incident but appeared without them in photographs shared later. The newly shared footage offers a closer look at the marks on his arm.

What Happened During The Firing Incident?

The firing took place on October 18 when Tiger was reportedly returning from a football ground in Juhu. According to reports, three men arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire at his car before fleeing the scene.

The actor did not sustain any gunshot injuries, although he suffered minor abrasions. His driver and an autorickshaw driver were also injured in the incident, according to reports.

Watch Video

Tiger Shroff’s team shares a new video showing his injuries after the firing incident in Mumbai Shows bruises and apparent pellet marks on his arm following the attack on his car in Juhu https://t.co/bjGy3rUvTA — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) October 22, 2026

Why Did Tiger Shroff’s Team Share The Video?

The footage surfaced after photographs of Tiger without visible bandages prompted speculation online about the extent of his injuries. His team had earlier issued a statement warning against fabricated stories, AI-generated videos and unauthorised statements falsely attributed to the actor. It urged media outlets and social media users to verify information and said it reserved the right to take legal action against those circulating misleading content.

What Is The Latest Update On The Investigation?

Mumbai Police are investigating the firing incident. Reports on Thursday said 10 people had been arrested in connection with the case, with investigators examining the alleged roles of the accused and their links to the attack.

Tiger has not publicly commented on the incident so far. His team’s video is the latest development following the firing and the speculation surrounding his injuries.