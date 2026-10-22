LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > WATCH | Tiger Shroff’s Team Shares Video Of Bruises, Pellet Marks After Juhu Firing Incident

WATCH | Tiger Shroff’s Team Shares Video Of Bruises, Pellet Marks After Juhu Firing Incident

Tiger Shroff’s team has shared a video showing bruises and reddish marks on his arm, four days after gunshots were fired at his car in Mumbai’s Juhu area. The footage comes amid online speculation about his injuries.

Tiger Shroff’s Team Shares Video Of Bruises
Tiger Shroff’s Team Shares Video Of Bruises

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Thu 2026-10-22 22:03 IST

Tiger Shroff’s team has shared a video showing reddish marks and bruises on the actor’s arm, four days after gunshots were fired at his car in Mumbai’s Juhu area on October 18. The video was posted on the team’s official Instagram account on Thursday, October 22, with the caption, “God is kind.” 

The video comes amid questions on social media about the actor’s injuries after he was seen wearing bandages shortly after the incident but appeared without them in photographs shared later. The newly shared footage offers a closer look at the marks on his arm. 

You Might Be Interested In

What Happened During The Firing Incident?

The firing took place on October 18 when Tiger was reportedly returning from a football ground in Juhu. According to reports, three men arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire at his car before fleeing the scene.

The actor did not sustain any gunshot injuries, although he suffered minor abrasions. His driver and an autorickshaw driver were also injured in the incident, according to reports. 

Watch Video

Why Did Tiger Shroff’s Team Share The Video?

The footage surfaced after photographs of Tiger without visible bandages prompted speculation online about the extent of his injuries. His team had earlier issued a statement warning against fabricated stories, AI-generated videos and unauthorised statements falsely attributed to the actor. It urged media outlets and social media users to verify information and said it reserved the right to take legal action against those circulating misleading content. 

What Is The Latest Update On The Investigation?

Mumbai Police are investigating the firing incident. Reports on Thursday said 10 people had been arrested in connection with the case, with investigators examining the alleged roles of the accused and their links to the attack. 

Tiger has not publicly commented on the incident so far. His team’s video is the latest development following the firing and the speculation surrounding his injuries.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

WATCH | Tiger Shroff’s Team Shares Video Of Bruises, Pellet Marks After Juhu Firing Incident
Tags: Juhu Firing Casetiger shroff

RELATED News

Pushkar Dhami Calls Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh ‘Good Friends’, Seeks To End Row Over Minister’s On-Stage Confrontation

AR Rahman Steals Show At Ramayana Music Launch With Soulful Tracks | WATCH

‘Why Should Men Abstain From Physical Relations?’ Mufti Tariq Masood’s Remarks Leave Pakistani Actresses Yashma Gill, Nadia Hussain Furious

Rashmika Mandanna’s Engagement Ring Stack Decoded: Victorian Diamond To Tiffany Band

WATCH: ‘Bhai Kaise Hai?’ Tiger Shroff’s Mother Ayesha Shroff Reacts To Paparazzi’s Question After Firing Incident

LATEST NEWS

Highest Individual Scores in Losing Cause: From Harry Brook to Charles Coventry, Meet Five Batters With Highest Scores in Losing Cause in ODIs | SL vs ENG ODI 3rd ODI

Highest Match Aggregate: From SL vs ENG to SA vs AUS, Here Are Five Occasions With Highest Match Aggregate Totals in ODIs | SL vs ENG ODI 3rd ODI

Highest Successful Chases: From Sri Lanka Ito South Africa, Meet Five Teams to Successfully Chase Highest Totals in ODIs | SL vs ENG ODI 3rd ODI

WATCH VIDEO: Unbelievable! Sri Lanka Script History, Chase 430 Runs to Beat England in Rawalpindi | SL vs ENG ODI 3rd ODI

Third-Degree Torture Against Minor at Jalaun Police Outpost, Father Seeks Action Against In-Charge Mukesh Gautam and Constable Arpit

WATCH | Tiger Shroff’s Team Shares Video Of Bruises, Pellet Marks After Juhu Firing Incident

Amir Shokeen Arrested After Viral Clip Allegedly Shows Him Calling Tripura Youth ‘Chinese’; What Happens Next?

Asian Para Games 2026, Oct 23 Schedule: From Athletics to Swimming All Indians in Action on October 23 – Full Schedule, Events and Timings | Check Full Schedule

South Africa WTC 2025-27 Final Qualification Scenario: Can South Africa Reach World Test Championship Final After Thrashing Australia? | SA vs AUS 2nd Test

Strong Earthquake Hits Northern Tibet in China: What We Know About the 7.0 Magnitude Tremor

WATCH | Tiger Shroff’s Team Shares Video Of Bruises, Pellet Marks After Juhu Firing Incident

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

WATCH | Tiger Shroff’s Team Shares Video Of Bruises, Pellet Marks After Juhu Firing Incident

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

WATCH | Tiger Shroff’s Team Shares Video Of Bruises, Pellet Marks After Juhu Firing Incident
WATCH | Tiger Shroff’s Team Shares Video Of Bruises, Pellet Marks After Juhu Firing Incident
WATCH | Tiger Shroff’s Team Shares Video Of Bruises, Pellet Marks After Juhu Firing Incident
WATCH | Tiger Shroff’s Team Shares Video Of Bruises, Pellet Marks After Juhu Firing Incident
WATCH | Tiger Shroff’s Team Shares Video Of Bruises, Pellet Marks After Juhu Firing Incident

QUICK LINKS