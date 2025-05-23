Watch: TMKOC’s Dayaben In An Old Video Dances In A Revealing Shimmery Outfit Leaving Fans Shocked

In the video, Disha Vakani wore a shiny silver bikini top paired with a matching short skirt, with silver eye makeup and a ponytail, far from her traditional saree-clad character on the show.

Fans of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah were recently left stunned after an old video of Disha Vakani surfaced online. The actress, best known for playing Dayaben in the beloved sitcom, was seen dancing in a completely different and glamorous avatar.

In the video, she wore a shiny silver bikini top paired with a matching short skirt, with silver eye makeup and a ponytail, far from her traditional saree-clad character on the show.

Speculation Around the Video’s Origin

Although the exact origin of the video remains unknown, it is believed to be from one of Disha Vakani’s early career projects. The resurfaced clip has been gaining massive traction on social media platforms, with fans and followers sharing their surprise and amusement.

TMKOC Fans React with Hilarious Comments

The video has sparked a wave of reactions from TMKOC fans. Many took to the comments section with humorous takes. One fan wrote, “Bapuji be like:- ‘Are ye sb kya ho raha hai Jethiyaaaaa 😂😂😂’”. Another quipped, “7vi fail to dancer nikli re😂”, while a third added, “Esiliye daya ahmdavad jane ki jidd krtihe.” Some even joked that Dayaben has now outshone Babitaji, referencing the show’s recurring comedic rivalry.

Amid the jokes and memes, several fans came to Disha Vakani’s defence. One user remarked, “This is how an outsider is treated in the industry.” Another added, “As a struggler, she had to take whatever work she got. She’s not a nepo kid. Respect the hustle.” Many praised her for taking on diverse roles with grace and dignity during her early years in showbiz.

Disha Vakani’s Absence from TMKOC Since 2018

Disha Vakani has been on an indefinite maternity leave since 2018 and has not returned to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Despite several rumors, her comeback has not materialized.

Show creator Asit Kumarr Modi recently confirmed in an interview that she is unlikely to return.

Asit Modi addressed the ongoing speculation, stating, “It is difficult for her now (to return to the show). Life changes after marriage, and managing work with small children is tough. But I’m still hopeful. If she returns, it’ll be great. If not, we will bring in a new Dayaben.” The hunt for a new actress to play Dayaben continues as the show moves forward.