WATCH | Tomatoes Thrown, Protest Outside Allu Arjun’s Home Over Pushpa 2 Tragedy

A deadly stampede at the Pushpa 2 premiere in Hyderabad claimed a woman's life and left her son in a coma. Protesters gathered outside Allu Arjun’s house, demanding justice. The actor faced criticism for staying at the movie hall even after the tragedy, prompting police intervention.

A massive protest erupted outside Telugu actor Allu Arjun’s residence over the tragic stampede that occurred at Hyderabad’s Sandhya Theatre during the premiere of Pushpa 2 on December 4. The stampede claimed the life of a woman, and her eight-year-old son remains in a coma, receiving treatment at a hospital. A group of individuals, claiming to be students from Osmania University, gathered outside Allu Arjun’s house, raising slogans and throwing tomatoes, as they demanded justice for the deceased. They also broke flower pots in their protest until the police arrived and dispersed them.

TAKE A LOOK AT THESE VIDEOS:

The incident unfolded when a large crowd gathered for the premiere of Pushpa 2, where Allu Arjun was present. Despite the chaotic scene that followed, the actor did not leave the cinema hall even after the tragic incident was reported. A senior police officer revealed that after the stampede, the police contacted Allu Arjun’s manager to inform him about the woman’s death, but the manager did not immediately act on the request. When the police approached the actor, he reportedly insisted on watching the movie before leaving, even after being informed about the fatality.

The situation escalated when Telangana’s Chief Minister Revanth Reddy addressed the issue in the state assembly. He mentioned that Allu Arjun had attended the premiere despite a police refusal for permission and had caused a stampede-like situation by waving from the sunroof of his car, essentially turning it into a roadshow. The Chief Minister added that even after the woman’s death, the actor remained in the movie hall, forcing the police to escort him out of the venue.

A video surfaced the following day, showing the police escorting Allu Arjun out of the cinema hall, which seemed to support the Chief Minister’s claims. The incident has sparked a widespread debate, with many questioning the actor’s actions and response to the tragedy.

ALSO READ: Excited For Ram Charan’s ‘Game Changer’? Here’s Everything You Need To Know: Dual Role, Star Cast, And Release Date