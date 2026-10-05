WATCH: Vada Pav Girl Chandrika Dixit On Road Again? From Bigg Boss Fame To Selling Momos, Here’s What Happened

Remember the time when Chandrika Dixit, better known as the ‘Vada Pav Girl’, became one of the internet’s biggest sensations almost overnight? From selling vada pav on the streets of Delhi to entering the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house, her journey quickly moved beyond the food cart. Now, Chandrika is back on the streets — but this time, there is a new item on her menu.







A new video shows Chandrika selling momos from a roadside cart, prompting a fresh wave of reactions online. Some users have interpreted her return to the cart as a sign that her post-Bigg Boss stardom has faded. But there is more to the story.

Why Is Chandrika Dixit Selling Momos Again?

According to reports, Chandrika has explained that she is preparing for the winter season, when momos are popular among customers. She has also clarified that she has not stopped selling vada pav. Instead, she has added momos to the business and is selling both items.

So, while the viral video has been framed by some as Chandrika “returning to the streets”, her own explanation suggests something different: she is expanding her food offering. That distinction is important because her entire public identity was originally built around selling food.

How Did Chandrika Dixit Become The ‘Vada Pav Girl’?

Chandrika rose to internet stardom as a result of videos showing her selling vada pav from a makeshift food stand in Delhi. In no time, her popularity and videos made her into a well-known social media persona. Eventually, the fame led to her entry into television and reality show circuits.

In 2024, she made the transition from being an online sensation of the street food vendor to appearing as a participant in the Bigg Boss OTT 3 show.

What Happened To Chandrika Dixit On Bigg Boss OTT 3?

Chandrika became one of the most recognizable participants in Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 even before the beginning of the show in June 2024. But her participation turned out to be quite short; she was evicted in the third week, having spent 24 days in the reality show. Her participation was associated with quarrels, controversies, and confrontations with other participants of the show.

After her eviction, Chandrika assured that the show had allowed people to get to know another side of her character. When interviewed for The Indian Express, she also stated that she does not wish to abandon the business that had made her famous. Selling vada pav was her identity, and she wished to continue this business along with her advancement in life.

Did Chandrika Dixit Actually Leave Her Vada Pav Business?

Absolutely not. This might just be the most important piece of information getting overlooked amid all the recent viral buzz surrounding Chandrika. Chandrika had previously made it known that she wished to pursue her culinary business even after attaining fame from the television show.







During July 2026, in another viral video which had started the same rumour, Chandrika could be seen returning to the road and vending vada pav from a roadside stall. During this time too, her return was taken as a sign that she was made to leave her fame and go back to her old life. Therefore, the current momo video has resuscitated an existing story rather than created a new one.

Why Are People Saying Chandrika Dixit’s Stardom Is Over?

The reaction is largely based on the contrast between Chandrika’s peak viral fame and her current appearance at a roadside food cart. After becoming an internet sensation, she entered Bigg Boss OTT 3, appeared regularly in entertainment coverage and became a familiar celebrity face.

Now, seeing her selling food again has led some social-media users to frame the development as a “fall” from celebrity status. Several mocking comments, including users joking that Chandrika had gone “from Bigg Boss straight to the cart”. But social-media trolling does not necessarily prove that her business or popularity has collapsed.

From Vada Pav To Bigg Boss And Back To The Cart — What Changed?

Chandrika Dixit’s journey highlights one of the stranger realities of internet fame. A person can become famous almost overnight, enter mainstream entertainment and dominate social-media conversations — but that does not necessarily mean their original life or business disappears.

For Chandrika, the food cart was not just the place where her fame began. It was also the business she repeatedly said she wanted to continue. So, while the internet may see “Vada Pav Girl selling momos” as a symbol of fading stardom, Chandrika’s version of the story is rather different.

She is still selling food. The only difference is that this time, the vada pav has some competition from momos.

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