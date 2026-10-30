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Home > Entertainment News > WATCH VIDEO: 35,000 Feet Above Ground! Parineeti Chopra Celebrates Karwa Chauth Mid-Air With Raghav Chadha; Viral Video Wins Hearts

WATCH VIDEO: 35,000 Feet Above Ground! Parineeti Chopra Celebrates Karwa Chauth Mid-Air With Raghav Chadha; Viral Video Wins Hearts

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha celebrated Karwa Chauth 2026 aboard a flight at 35,000 feet. The actress shared a video of the moon-viewing ritual and Raghav helping her break her fast.

Parineeti Chopra Celebrates Karwa Chauth With Raghav Chadha Mid-Air (Image: X)
Parineeti Chopra Celebrates Karwa Chauth With Raghav Chadha Mid-Air (Image: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Fri 2026-10-30 15:38 IST

The Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra and her husband, politician Raghav Chadha, have discovered a unique way to celebrate Karwa Chauth this time. While other couples prefer to celebrate the festival from their own homes, the couple managed to complete all the customs of the festival onboard a plane flying miles high in the air.

Parineeti took to Instagram to share a video of her celebrating Karwa Chauth onboard the plane with her husband Raghav.

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How Did Parineeti Chopra Celebrate Karwa Chauth At 35,000 Feet?

In the video, we see Parineeti looking out of the airplane window and seeing the moon in the night sky. She then goes ahead to perform the Karwa Chauth rituals while Raghav gives her water to break her fast. This was an unusual location which gave the whole celebration an interesting twist. Unable to celebrate the festival according to their usual plans on land, the couple decided to do it on their trip.

It is reported that due to delay in the flight, Parineeti and Raghav were not able to reach their destination in time for the celebration. Therefore, she was able to see the moon from the airplane itself.

What Did Parineeti Chopra Write For Raghav Chadha?



Along with the video, Parineeti shared a heartfelt note for her husband, expressing how special the moment was despite the unusual circumstances.

“Karwa Chauth is wherever we are. Even if it’s at 35,000 feet! You make all my dreams come true Ragaii. The best man, the best human, the best boii,” she wrote.

Her caption reflected the sentiment behind the celebration: being together mattered more than the place where they observed the festival. The video also features the couple’s affectionate moment as Raghav helps Parineeti break her fast. The actress gave her followers a glimpse of how they managed to keep the tradition alive while travelling.

When Did Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha Get Married?

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got married on September 24, 2023, in a small wedding ceremony held at The Leela Palace, Udaipur, Rajasthan. The wedding was graced by their families and friends, along with some personalities from the entertainment and politics industry. In the recent past, the couple has been giving glimpses of their personal life through social media posts.

The recent Karwa Chauth video is one such glimpse that had an unusual setting.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Who Is Orry Dressed As This Halloween? The Tumbbad Connection Behind His Terrifying Look

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WATCH VIDEO: 35,000 Feet Above Ground! Parineeti Chopra Celebrates Karwa Chauth Mid-Air With Raghav Chadha; Viral Video Wins Hearts
Tags: Bollywood newscelebrity newsentertainment newsKarwa Chauth 2026parineeti chopraraghav chadhaviral videos

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WATCH VIDEO: 35,000 Feet Above Ground! Parineeti Chopra Celebrates Karwa Chauth Mid-Air With Raghav Chadha; Viral Video Wins Hearts

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WATCH VIDEO: 35,000 Feet Above Ground! Parineeti Chopra Celebrates Karwa Chauth Mid-Air With Raghav Chadha; Viral Video Wins Hearts

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WATCH VIDEO: 35,000 Feet Above Ground! Parineeti Chopra Celebrates Karwa Chauth Mid-Air With Raghav Chadha; Viral Video Wins Hearts
WATCH VIDEO: 35,000 Feet Above Ground! Parineeti Chopra Celebrates Karwa Chauth Mid-Air With Raghav Chadha; Viral Video Wins Hearts
WATCH VIDEO: 35,000 Feet Above Ground! Parineeti Chopra Celebrates Karwa Chauth Mid-Air With Raghav Chadha; Viral Video Wins Hearts
WATCH VIDEO: 35,000 Feet Above Ground! Parineeti Chopra Celebrates Karwa Chauth Mid-Air With Raghav Chadha; Viral Video Wins Hearts
WATCH VIDEO: 35,000 Feet Above Ground! Parineeti Chopra Celebrates Karwa Chauth Mid-Air With Raghav Chadha; Viral Video Wins Hearts

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