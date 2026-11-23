Akshay Kumar brought his action-hero image to the stage with a performance that involved real flames, a sword and a dramatic fire stunt. The 59-year-old actor grabbed attention at the Global Peace Honours 2026 in Mumbai, where he danced to the patriotic song ‘Teri Mitti’ as performers set his trousers on fire. Videos of the act have since surfaced online.

The event took place at the Gateway of India on November 21. In one of the circulating clips, Akshay is seen holding a sword while dancers approach him and set his camouflage-printed trousers alight as part of the choreographed sequence. He continues performing as the flames appear around his legs.

Another video shows the actor holding a flaming prop above his head while performers dance around him. Dressed in a black sleeveless outfit, camouflage trousers and an orange safa, Akshay brought a distinctly action-packed element to the patriotic musical act. The performance featured ‘Teri Mitti’ from his 2019 film Kesari.

Amruta Fadnavis Watches Akshay Kumar’s Fire Performance

THE KHILADI NEVER FAILS TO AMAZE! 🔥 #AkshayKumar Performing a THRILLING STUNT WITH FIRE at the Global Peace Honours 2026! 🔥✨ https://t.co/ZkdInCbV4H — Random Cine Mood (@RandomCineMood) November 21, 2026







Amruta Fadnavis, who organised the event through the Divyaj Foundation, was among those present as Akshay took the stage. She was also part of the evening’s musical programme. According to reports, Amruta sang patriotic numbers including ‘Ae Mere Pyare Watan’ and ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’ with children from her foundation. Akshay later performed to ‘Suno Gaur Se Duniya Walo’ and interacted with the audience.

The fire stunt was one of the most striking moments from the actor’s appearance. While the circulating footage shows performers setting his trousers alight as part of the act, it does not indicate an accidental fire. The sequence was presented as a coordinated stage performance.

What Was The Global Peace Honours 2026 Event?

The Global Peace Honours 2026 was organised by the Divyaj Foundation, founded by Amruta Fadnavis, at Mumbai’s Gateway of India. The ceremony was held ahead of the 18th anniversary of the November 26, 2008 Mumbai terror attacks and brought together personalities from cinema, sports and public life to honour courage and remember those affected by terrorism.

Several well-known names attended the event, including Shah Rukh Khan, Sachin Tendulkar, Sadhguru, Ranveer Singh, Suniel Shetty and Vikrant Massey. Tiger Shroff opened the programme with a Ganesh Vandana, while Shah Rukh Khan also addressed the gathering and honoured 26/11 survivor Devika Rotawan.

Akshay’s performance combined the patriotic theme of the evening with the kind of physical spectacle associated with his action-film image. The clips of the actor performing with a sword and flames have since become a talking point online.

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