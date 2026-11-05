WATCH VIDEO: ‘Ae Kohli, Chauka Maar Na!’ Anushka Sharma’s Hilarious Fan Mimicry Resurfaces On Virat Kohli’s 38th Birthday

Virat Kohli is celebrating his 38th birthday today, November 5, and an old video clip involving his wife Anushka Sharma has resurfaced on social media, offering fans a glimpse into their amusing equation. The video shows Anushka recreating the role of an excited cricket fan, continuously urging Virat to score a boundary. Her exaggerated act leaves Virat Kohli amused and a little irritated.

This old video was recorded way back in April 2020, when both of them were enjoying some quality time amidst the COVID-19 lockdown period. The old video comes into the limelight now because it happens to be the birthday of Virat.

WATCH: Anushka Sharma Mimics Virat Kohli’s Cricket Fans

भारतीय क्रिकेट के दिग्गज बल्लेबाज विराट कोहली के जन्मदिन पर पत्नी अनुष्का शर्मा ने दर्शक की जबरदस्त मिमिक्री की। https://t.co/RkvIBPtrjk — Akhilesh Hindustani (@byakhileshyadav) November 5, 2026







In the video, Anushka takes on the role of a spectator watching Kohli bat. She repeatedly calls out, “Kohli ae Kohli, chauka maar na chauka, kya kar raha hai, ae Kohli chauka maar!”

With such an enthusiastic way of speaking, she creates the feeling of a spectator who shouts at a cricketer to give instructions from the crowd. Kohli, sitting beside her, gives a funny face that adds humor to the scene. Anushka had posted this video on Instagram back in April 2020, where she explained that she felt Kohli must miss the audience that cheers him on when he plays. Hence, she wanted to make him feel that at his home.

This video was posted by Anushka when she wanted to show their humorous side to the fans, but now it has become popular due to Kohli’s birthday celebration.

Virat Kohli Turns 38: Fans Celebrate The Cricketer’s Birthday

Virat Kohli was born on November 5, 1988, and is celebrating his 38th birthday in 2026. The former captain of the Indian team has always been one of the most famous names in international cricket. The birthday wishes have now reached the grounds as well. Ahead of his birthday, on November 4, when India played its first ODI match against New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland, fans sang the ‘Happy Birthday’ song to Virat Kohli. Virat returned the gesture by waving back.

As fans celebrate the occasion, Anushka’s old lockdown video offers a more personal birthday throwback, reminding everyone of the humour and easy banter the couple have often shared publicly.

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