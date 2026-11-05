LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > WATCH VIDEO: ‘Ae Kohli, Chauka Maar Na!’ Anushka Sharma’s Hilarious Fan Mimicry Resurfaces On Virat Kohli’s 38th Birthday

WATCH VIDEO: ‘Ae Kohli, Chauka Maar Na!’ Anushka Sharma’s Hilarious Fan Mimicry Resurfaces On Virat Kohli’s 38th Birthday

On Virat Kohli's 38th birthday, an old video of Anushka Sharma mimicking a cricket spectator has resurfaced. Watch her hilarious “Ae Kohli, chauka maar na” act and the cricketer's priceless reaction.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli (Image: X)
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli (Image: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Thu 2026-11-05 17:42 IST

Virat Kohli is celebrating his 38th birthday today, November 5, and an old video clip involving his wife Anushka Sharma has resurfaced on social media, offering fans a glimpse into their amusing equation. The video shows Anushka recreating the role of an excited cricket fan, continuously urging Virat to score a boundary. Her exaggerated act leaves Virat Kohli amused and a little irritated.

This old video was recorded way back in April 2020, when both of them were enjoying some quality time amidst the COVID-19 lockdown period. The old video comes into the limelight now because it happens to be the birthday of Virat.

You Might Be Interested In

WATCH: Anushka Sharma Mimics Virat Kohli’s Cricket Fans



In the video, Anushka takes on the role of a spectator watching Kohli bat. She repeatedly calls out, “Kohli ae Kohli, chauka maar na chauka, kya kar raha hai, ae Kohli chauka maar!”

With such an enthusiastic way of speaking, she creates the feeling of a spectator who shouts at a cricketer to give instructions from the crowd. Kohli, sitting beside her, gives a funny face that adds humor to the scene. Anushka had posted this video on Instagram back in April 2020, where she explained that she felt Kohli must miss the audience that cheers him on when he plays. Hence, she wanted to make him feel that at his home.

This video was posted by Anushka when she wanted to show their humorous side to the fans, but now it has become popular due to Kohli’s birthday celebration.

Virat Kohli Turns 38: Fans Celebrate The Cricketer’s Birthday

Virat Kohli was born on November 5, 1988, and is celebrating his 38th birthday in 2026. The former captain of the Indian team has always been one of the most famous names in international cricket. The birthday wishes have now reached the grounds as well. Ahead of his birthday, on November 4, when India played its first ODI match against New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland, fans sang the ‘Happy Birthday’ song to Virat Kohli. Virat returned the gesture by waving back.

As fans celebrate the occasion, Anushka’s old lockdown video offers a more personal birthday throwback, reminding everyone of the humour and easy banter the couple have often shared publicly.

ALSO READ: WATCH: From K-Pop To Bhojpuri Beats, Bigg Boss 17’s Aoora Sets IIT Kanpur Stage On Fire With ‘Lollipop Lagelu’

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

WATCH VIDEO: ‘Ae Kohli, Chauka Maar Na!’ Anushka Sharma’s Hilarious Fan Mimicry Resurfaces On Virat Kohli’s 38th Birthday
Tags: anushka sharmaCricketviral videovirat kohli birthdayvirat kohli’

RELATED News

Cristiano Ronaldo Retires From International Football After 23 Years: What Will His Departure Mean For Portugal?

WATCH VIDEO: ‘Before Or After Bleach?’ Saif Ali Khan’s Savage Reply To Karan Johar’s ‘Colour Of Your An**’ Question Leaves Kareena Baffled

Manish Kashyap To Marry Anushka Sharma? Who Is The Woman Behind His Viral ‘Humsafar’ Post? SEE PHOTOS

Not Rohit Sharma, But Suryakumar Yadav to Lead Mumbai in THIS Tournament – Report

India vs Pakistan Free Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch SAFF Championship 2026, Predicted Lineups, Head-to-Head Records

LATEST NEWS

WATCH VIDEO: ‘Ae Kohli, Chauka Maar Na!’ Anushka Sharma’s Hilarious Fan Mimicry Resurfaces On Virat Kohli’s 38th Birthday

Captain Polyplast Limited Reports Robust Q2 & H1 FY27 Growth, with Total Income Rising 32.89% & 25.14%, Respectively

Watch Video: 6-Year-Old Child Miraculously Rescued After Container Truck Overturns On Car In Dehradun, 4 Killed; Rescue Visuals Go Viral

Watch Video: Wife’s Protest Costs SP His Position; Who Is IPS Bhanu Pratap Singh? His Love Story and Family Rift Behind the Controversy?

Are All Agniveers To Be Absorbed After Six Years? Here’s What Indian Army Responded

Caught On Camera: Murder Accused Sits On Bolero Bonnet And Smokes After 14 Months in Jail; Welcomed With Garlands And Bike Rally In Satna

LG Fridge Diwali Offers 2026: Which Model Suits a Large or Joint Family?

Sugee to Host Grand Diwali Pahaat Musical Celebration on November 8, 2026, at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park

Caught on CCTV: 8-Yr-Old Boy On Cycle Hit By Speeding Motorcycle, Dragged Several Metres In Chandrapur- What Happened Next?

Indiabulls Q2 FY27 Net Profit Surges 101% to Rs 151 Crore; Revenue Jumps 40% to Rs 332 Crore

WATCH VIDEO: ‘Ae Kohli, Chauka Maar Na!’ Anushka Sharma’s Hilarious Fan Mimicry Resurfaces On Virat Kohli’s 38th Birthday

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

WATCH VIDEO: ‘Ae Kohli, Chauka Maar Na!’ Anushka Sharma’s Hilarious Fan Mimicry Resurfaces On Virat Kohli’s 38th Birthday

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

WATCH VIDEO: ‘Ae Kohli, Chauka Maar Na!’ Anushka Sharma’s Hilarious Fan Mimicry Resurfaces On Virat Kohli’s 38th Birthday
WATCH VIDEO: ‘Ae Kohli, Chauka Maar Na!’ Anushka Sharma’s Hilarious Fan Mimicry Resurfaces On Virat Kohli’s 38th Birthday
WATCH VIDEO: ‘Ae Kohli, Chauka Maar Na!’ Anushka Sharma’s Hilarious Fan Mimicry Resurfaces On Virat Kohli’s 38th Birthday
WATCH VIDEO: ‘Ae Kohli, Chauka Maar Na!’ Anushka Sharma’s Hilarious Fan Mimicry Resurfaces On Virat Kohli’s 38th Birthday
WATCH VIDEO: ‘Ae Kohli, Chauka Maar Na!’ Anushka Sharma’s Hilarious Fan Mimicry Resurfaces On Virat Kohli’s 38th Birthday

QUICK LINKS