Watch Video: ‘Akshara Mera Babu, Mera Beta Hai… Dil Se Sorry!’ Pawan Singh Apologises To Actress And Her Parents — Are They Getting Back Together?

Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh has sparked fresh discussion about his equation with actress Akshara Singh after publicly apologising to her and her parents during a Durga Puja event in Bihar. In a video circulating on social media, the singer is seen addressing the audience, referring to Akshara as “mera babu, mera beta” and expressing regret if his actions had hurt her family.

The moment took an additional turn when Pawan asked the audience whether they wanted to see him and Akshara together on screen again. He subsequently said that the pair would be seen together very soon, fuelling speculation about a possible professional reunion. However, no specific film, song or other project was announced during the event.

Watch Pawan Singh’s Viral Video

“अक्षरा सिंह मेरा बाबू है मेरा बेटा है उनके पापा मेरे भैया और उनकी मां मेरी भाभी हैं।” एक कार्यक्रम के दौरान खुले मंच से पवन सिंह ने माफ़ी मांगी है। @grok पूरी कहानी बता । https://t.co/xBRfjj3jJf — Manish Yadav (@itsmanish80) October 19, 2026







The incident took place during the Durga Mahotsav at the Badi Durga Maharani temple in Kalyanpur, Munger district, Bihar, where Pawan Singh was performing during the festive celebrations. While addressing the crowd, Pawan spoke about Akshara and her parents in affectionate terms.

“Akshara mera babu hai, mera beta hai. Unke pitaji mere bhaiya hain aur unki mataji meri bhabhi hain,” he said, referring to Akshara’s father as his elder brother and her mother as his sister-in-law.

He then apologised, saying that if Akshara’s parents had felt hurt or believed that something wrong had happened because of him, he was sorry to them from the heart. He also offered his respects to them. The audience responded with applause as Pawan continued speaking. His remarks, particularly his reference to Akshara and his public apology to her family, have since become the focus of the viral clip.

Pawan Singh Asks Fans If They Want To See Him With Akshara Singh Again

The most interesting aspect of the interaction occurred when Pawan addressed the audience and asked them how many of them would like to see him and Akshara back together. Many of the audience members answered positively. After this, Pawan said, “Toh bahut jaldi hum log ek saath nazar aayenge,” meaning that they will soon be seen together.

It can be expected that the ex-co-stars may come back to work together based on this statement. However, there is no mention of any projects or collaborations that are going on between them at the moment. Moreover, the on-screen reunion should not be confused with a personal one. There is no evidence of the fact that they got back together as a couple.

What Happened Between Pawan Singh And Akshara Singh?

Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh were once a popular on-screen pair in Bhojpuri entertainment, appearing together in films and music projects. Their professional association was accompanied by reports and speculation about a personal relationship. Their association later ended amid a public fallout. In 2019, Akshara made allegations against Pawan, including claims of harassment and abuse, which became part of the wider controversy surrounding their split. Those allegations should be distinguished from the latest viral video, which captures Pawan’s remarks at the public event.

The new footage has brought their past association back into discussion, particularly because Pawan not only apologised to Akshara’s parents but also raised the possibility of the pair appearing together again.

For now, the clearest development is Pawan’s public apology and his on-stage comment about a possible reunion. Whether Akshara responds to his remarks, and whether the two eventually collaborate on a film or music project, remains to be seen.

ALSO READ: Watch Video: ‘Akshara Mera Babu, Mera Beta Hai… Dil Se Sorry!’ Pawan Singh Apologises To Actress And Her Parents — Are They Getting Back Together?