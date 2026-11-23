An incident involving businessman Anant Ambani and Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan has now become a topic of debate on social media following the spread of a video filmed during the Global Peace Honours 2026 in Mumbai. In the video, one sees Anant talking to the spiritual guru Sadhguru when Shah Rukh Khan walks in to join them. Later, Anant makes a gesture of putting his fingers to his lips which makes one wonder whether he is asking him to shut up.

The entire incident has been interpreted in many ways with social media users wondering about the gesture made by Anant towards the Bollywood icon while others think that the brief video clip may not be showing the whole picture of what they were discussing. The video was shot during an event held on November 21 in Mumbai’s Gateway of India. Organized by Amruta Fadnavis’ Divyaj Foundation, the Global Peace Honours 2026 recognized personalities from film, sports, business, and politics. The gathering also paid tribute to those affected by the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

What happened between Anant Ambani and Shah Rukh Khan?

Anant Ambani literally said keep quiet to SRK 😭😭 – Anant Ambani was having some chat with Sadhguru and suddenly SRK said something about Anant . – Anant didn’t like it and he said something and signaled SRK 🤫 look at the expression of Shahrukh Khan after that 😭 Anant Ambani ka alag hi AURA hai 🗿 — Jeet (@JeetN25) November 21, 2026







Anant Ambani can be seen standing next to Sadhguru and talking with him in the circulating video clip. Shah Rukh Khan comes up to them and seems to get involved in their conversation. In the meantime, the actor says something and gives Anant a pat on his shoulder. Anant then looks at Shah Rukh and makes a gesture by lifting his finger to his mouth. This gesture has been taken to mean by many viewers that he was trying to tell Shah Rukh to keep quiet.

Many people who watched the video concluded that Anant Ambani was trying to make the actor shut up so that Sadhguru could continue. The viewers also went into speculations about the words spoken by them.

Why is Anant Ambani’s gesture towards SRK being discussed?

The video has made social media users take sides. While one side has criticized the act itself and the manner in which Anant seemed to talk to Shah Rukh, others say that it could have been a casual gesture.

Several social media posts have also read into the short reaction of Shah Rukh in the video clip. Such speculations have not been validated by the video because the footage does not offer any indication about whether there was any kind of disagreement or misunderstanding between the two.

What was the Global Peace Honours 2026 event?

This occurred during the Global Peace Honours 2026 which was organised by Amruta Fadnavis’ Divyaj Foundation at the Gateway of India on November 21. The occasion attracted many big names such as Shah Rukh Khan, Anant Ambani, Sadhguru, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, and Vikrant Massey. This event was arranged just ahead of the 18th anniversary of the November 26, 2008 terror attack on Mumbai.

Apart from that, there were performances and awards ceremonies for various personalities from diverse backgrounds. As of now, the exchange of words between Anant Ambani and Shah Rukh Khan has garnered many views online. Whereas the whole incident is widely being seen as a sign of asking for silence, the whole story behind the dialogue still remains unknown.

ALSO READ: WATCH VIDEO: ‘I Don’t Think I’ll Marry Again’: Sapna Choudhary Confirms Divorce Filing Against Veer Sahu After 6 Years, Says She Got Lost In Being A Wife And Mother