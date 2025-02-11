Home
Tuesday, February 11, 2025
Watch Video- Arijit Singh Takes Ed Sheeran On Late Night Scooty Ride, Manages To Ditch Heavy Security

The duo was seen enjoying a scooter ride together, with no security around them, which shocked and delighted local residents.

Arijit Singh and Ed Sheeran

Arijit Singh and Ed Sheeran


Ed Sheeran, the global pop sensation, continues to captivate his fans with his down-to-earth nature and spontaneous performances. Currently in India as part of his Mathematics Tour, the singer surprised many fans when he was spotted with Indian singer Arijit Singh in Jiaganj, Murshidabad, West Bengal.

The duo was seen enjoying a scooter ride together, with no security around them, which shocked and delighted local residents.

Ed Sheeran and Arijit Singh Ditch Heavy Security

In videos circulating on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), Arijit Singh was seen driving a scooter while Ed Sheeran sat behind him. The two were joined by other friends, each riding their own scooters as they cruised through the dusty streets of Jiaganj.

Reports suggest that the pair spent nearly five hours exploring the town, visiting iconic spots like Phulmore and the Bhagirathi riverbanks. According to a Times of India report, they even took a boat ride on the Bhagirathi, soaking in the serene surroundings.

Despite being an international superstar, Ed Sheeran opted to spend his time in Jiaganj without additional security. The DIG of the area confirmed his presence and shared that Sheeran had specifically requested to avoid any security measures, allowing him to freely explore the town with Arijit Singh.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NewsX (@newsxofficial)

Ed Sheeran’s Surprising Performance in Bengaluru

In a more recent surprise to his fans, Ed Sheeran gave an impromptu performance on Church Street in Bengaluru.

However, the singer’s performance was interrupted by local police, leading to a viral video of the incident. Ed Sheeran also made waves during his concert in Bengaluru, where he invited Shilpa Rao to join him on stage to perform the song Chuttamalle.

During the show, Arijit Singh joined them to perform the Telugu lyrics of the track, much to the delight of fans.

Ed Sheeran’s tour in India has already taken him to Hyderabad and Chennai, where he performed with AR Rahman for a special rendition of the classic song Urvasi. The artist is set to perform next in Shillong on February 12, followed by a show in Delhi NCR on February 15.

ALSO READ: Will YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia Be Arrested Despite His Apology?

Filed under

Arijit singh Bollywood News Ed Sheeran Trending news

