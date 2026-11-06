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Home > Entertainment News > WATCH VIDEO: ‘Bakwas Hai’: Salman Khan Shuts Down Reports Of Reshoots And Government Hurdles For Maatrubhumi, Announces December 4 Release Date

WATCH VIDEO: ‘Bakwas Hai’: Salman Khan Shuts Down Reports Of Reshoots And Government Hurdles For Maatrubhumi, Announces December 4 Release Date

Salman Khan has dismissed reports of reshoots and government-related hurdles surrounding Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, calling the claims “bakwas”. At the film's trailer launch, the actor also confirmed its December 4 theatrical release and explained why the project took longer than expected.

Salman Khan (Image: X)
Salman Khan (Image: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Fri 2026-11-06 16:54 IST

Salman Khan has dismissed reports claiming that his upcoming war drama Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace faced reshoots and government-related hurdles, calling the speculation “bakwas”. The actor addressed the reports at the film’s trailer launch in Mumbai on Friday, November 6, where he also announced that the film will release in theatres on December 4.

Responding to questions about the reported problems surrounding the film, Salman rejected the claims and said they were not true. He also explained that the story focuses on the experiences of Indian soldiers and the difficulties faced by their families.

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“Bakwas hai. It’s not true at all. Humne picture banayi hai soldiers ke upar, on what they go through, what their families go through. Isme koi negative forces nahi hai. Bas haalaat hai negative,” the actor told reporters.

His comments come after several reports speculated that the film’s subject, based on the 2020 India-China military conflict in the Galwan Valley, had led to scrutiny and complications involving clearances and certification.

Why Was Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi Delayed?

While dismissing reports of government-related hurdles and reshoots, Salman offered a different explanation for the film’s delayed release. The actor said the team wanted to ensure that the visual effects met the expected standard. He explained that VFX shots are closely examined by audiences and experts, and the makers did not want viewers to find flaws when scrutinising individual scenes.



“Today, there are a lot of VFX experts out there who examine each and every shot of a film. So, with this film, we don’t want to give anyone an opportunity to zoom in on a scene and criticise its VFX. We want this film to visually blow everyone’s mind. It is a beautifully shot film,” Salman said.

He also recalled that the team had initially expected to complete the shoot in around 45 to 50 days. However, an injury suffered by his co-star Chitrangda Singh affected the schedule and gave her time to recover.

“We were earlier supposed to release the film in either January or June, but it was then pushed to August. Now, we will release it on December 4,” he added.

What Is Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace About?

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film is inspired by the June 2020 clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh. It was earlier titled Battle of Galwan before being renamed Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace. Salman plays Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu, the commanding officer of the 16 Bihar Regiment who died along with 19 other Indian Army personnel during the Galwan clash.

The film also stars Chitrangda Singh, Abhilash Chaudhary and Ankur Bhatia in important roles. Its first teaser was unveiled on Salman’s 60th birthday in December 2025. The teaser had drawn criticism from China’s state-run newspaper Global Times, which described the film as a cinematic exaggeration and accused it of distorting facts. An Indian government source had responded at the time by defending cinema as a form of artistic expression and citing earlier Indian war films.

With the December 4 date now confirmed, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace is set to arrive in cinemas after multiple changes to its release schedule.

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WATCH VIDEO: ‘Bakwas Hai’: Salman Khan Shuts Down Reports Of Reshoots And Government Hurdles For Maatrubhumi, Announces December 4 Release Date
Tags: BollywoodChitrangda SinghGalwan ValleyMaatrubhumisalman khan

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WATCH VIDEO: ‘Bakwas Hai’: Salman Khan Shuts Down Reports Of Reshoots And Government Hurdles For Maatrubhumi, Announces December 4 Release Date

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WATCH VIDEO: ‘Bakwas Hai’: Salman Khan Shuts Down Reports Of Reshoots And Government Hurdles For Maatrubhumi, Announces December 4 Release Date
WATCH VIDEO: ‘Bakwas Hai’: Salman Khan Shuts Down Reports Of Reshoots And Government Hurdles For Maatrubhumi, Announces December 4 Release Date
WATCH VIDEO: ‘Bakwas Hai’: Salman Khan Shuts Down Reports Of Reshoots And Government Hurdles For Maatrubhumi, Announces December 4 Release Date
WATCH VIDEO: ‘Bakwas Hai’: Salman Khan Shuts Down Reports Of Reshoots And Government Hurdles For Maatrubhumi, Announces December 4 Release Date
WATCH VIDEO: ‘Bakwas Hai’: Salman Khan Shuts Down Reports Of Reshoots And Government Hurdles For Maatrubhumi, Announces December 4 Release Date

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