WATCH VIDEO: ‘Before Or After Bleach?’ Saif Ali Khan’s Savage Reply To Karan Johar’s ‘Colour Of Your An**’ Question Leaves Kareena Baffled

Saif Ali Khan took what appeared to be an innocent question by Karan Johar on Koffee With Karan 9 and made it into a funny joke. Upon being asked about the colour of planet Uranus, the actor quickly responded saying “After bleach or before?” The actor’s reply left Kareena Kapoor Khan confused, but Karan Johar couldn’t hold his laughter anymore.

The funny incident happened during Saif and Kareena’s appearance on the show that aired on November 4, 2026. The question was part of a quiz segment, but Saif’s quick interpretation took the conversation in an entirely different direction.

What is the colour of your Anus anta😂😂😂😂🤮 https://t.co/tiOl0KsovL — Santosh (@santoooshhhhhh) November 5, 2026







WATCH: Saif Ali Khan’s ‘Before Or After Bleach?’ Reply Leaves Kareena Baffled

In the clip, Karan asks Saif, “What is the colour of your Uranus?” Without missing a beat, the actor responds, “After bleach or before?”

Kareena appears caught off guard by the answer and asks, “What is happening on this show?” Karan, meanwhile, cannot contain his laughter.

The host then clarifies that he is asking about the planet Uranus. Saif eventually gives the answer as blue-green, but his initial comeback has already stolen the moment. It is Saif’s deadpan delivery, coupled with Kareena’s bewildered reaction, that makes the exchange particularly funny. The brief clip has given viewers another memorable moment from the couple’s appearance on the show.

Saif And Kareena Return To Koffee With Karan After 16 Years

Saif and Kareena’s latest appearance also marks their first joint outing on Koffee With Karan since Season 3 in 2010, when they were dating. The couple married in 2012 and have since appeared on the show separately. Their latest episode features several playful exchanges. When Karan asks Kareena who she considers Bollywood’s number one female star, she confidently points to herself, saying, “The one sitting opposite you.” Saif quickly teases her, suggesting that she is allowed to praise other people too.

Kareena also says she is relieved that the show is coming to an end because she will no longer have to keep appearing on it. Saif, meanwhile, describes himself as being “slightly miscast” on the celebrity chat show. From Kareena’s confident answer to Saif’s unexpected Uranus joke, the couple’s reunion has delivered plenty of entertaining moments.

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