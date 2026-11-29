Veteran actor Deepak Qazir Kejriwal was allegedly assaulted by fellow members of the Cine and TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) at the organisation’s Mumbai office on November 26. CINTAA lifetime member Daisy Clements has spoken about the alleged incident, claiming that the actor was beaten with kicks and punches after being stopped from entering the premises.

In an interview with Bollywood Chronicle, Daisy recounted the sequence of events and named four people whom she alleged physically assaulted Deepak. She also raised concerns about the safety of members within the association’s office.

What Happened To Deepak Qazir Kejriwal At CINTAA Office?

According to Daisy’s account, the incident took place on Thursday, November 26, when Deepak arrived at the CINTAA office but was allegedly denied entry. When he questioned Deepak Parashad about why he was being stopped, the disagreement reportedly escalated into a physical altercation.

Recalling what happened, Daisy said, “This happened on Thursday (November 26). Deepak was stopped from entering, and he questioned why. He just asked Deepak Parashad, ‘Mujhe kyun roka? For what reason? I need an answer.’ Following this, he was beaten up very badly.”

Daisy alleged that Armaan Tahil, Brijesh, Ram and Sapan Bhattacharya assaulted the actor with kicks and punches, leaving him injured. These are allegations made by Daisy. The account has not been independently verified, and the people named have not publicly responded in the report.

‘He Is A Cancer Patient’: Daisy Clements Raises Concern Over Actor’s Health

Daisy also expressed concern about Deepak’s health, saying that he was already unwell.

“He is right now not well. He is a cancer patient. This should not happen in the CINTAA office. This is really scary for everyone. If it has happened to him, it can happen to us also,” she said.

Her comments raised questions about the safety of artistes visiting the association’s premises.

Has CINTAA Responded To The Alleged Assault?

CINTAA had not issued an official statement addressing the allegations. The four members named by Daisy had also not publicly responded. The report did not establish whether a police complaint or FIR had been filed in connection with the alleged incident.

Deepak Qazir Kejriwal has appeared in several television shows and web series, including Seher Hone Ko Hai, Scam 2003: The Telgi Story, Asur, Tenali Rama, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain and Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii. His film credits include Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja, Pardes and Metro… In Dino.

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