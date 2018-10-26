Bollywood beauty Deepika Padukone is excited about her wedding and here's the proof. The gorgeous lady in her latest Instagram video looks happy and excited while doing Pilates. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all set to tie the knot in November, this year.

Bollywood beauty Deepika Padukone is all set to get hitched to Simmba actor Ranveer Singh in November. The love story of a hot couple of tassel town has always been in headlines. While energy king’s lady love is busy with the preparation of her d-day, Padmaavat actor is not in any mood to skip her gym day. Seems like the hottie wants to look her best on the special day and Yasmin Karachiwala’s latest Instagram video of Deepika is the proof.

Celeb gym trainer Yasmin Karachiwala recently took to her official Instagram handle to share bride to be Deepika Padukone’s boomerang video. The lady in the clip is seen doing pilates. Well, that’s not it! you cannot really miss the excitement and glow on her face. Karachiwala in her post wrote, What are you so excited about Deepika Padukone. She even asked her fans to guess the reason behind her happiness on her face.

Take a look at an adorable video of Deepika Padukone:

The star-couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh took to their official Instagram handle to share the good news with their fans. They announced their wedding dates in the form of thank you message. According to the sources, just like Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, the wedding will take place at a villa in Italy overlooking the Lake Como. There are reports that the grand reception will be held on December 1 where all the film fraternity will be invited. Not just that, another reception will take place in Bengaluru at Deepika Padukone’s hometown for her family and friends.

Take a look at the adorable photos of Deepika and Ranveer that will give you couple goals:

