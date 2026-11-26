Bigg Boss 20 contestant ScoutOp has reflected upon his bond with another contestant Love Gill by throwing light on some surprising revelations regarding her care of him. In one of the promos released for an upcoming episode, Scout is shown telling Gullu all about the pampering which Love gave him. She would make sure that he eats on time, oiled his hair, even washed his undergarments.







This conversation is going on right after the lights are off in the Bigg Boss house. While recollecting his days with Love, Scout says, “Ek insaan ke peeche maine kitna time kharab kiya hai.”

Later, he goes on to reveal how Love made sure that he follows all the rituals at the proper time. “Ye make sure karti thi ki main time pe khana kha raha hoon, sab kuch kar raha hoon,” he says.

ScoutOp Says Love Gill Even Washed His Underwear

Scout proceeds to reveal more personal aspects of their relationship. Remembering the time when he had asked Love to oil his hair daily, Scout reveals that she had actually done so. This is followed by an unforeseen revelation wherein he says “Chaddi tak dhoyi hai.” This statement leaves Gullu in laughter.

Scout also talks about how both of them used to sit together and chat on the same bed each day. Commenting on that place as being their customary meeting point, he says “Wo bistar hub ban chuka tha.”

ScoutOp Recreates Love Gill’s Long Stares

During the conversation, Scout demonstrates how Love would allegedly sit close to him while they spoke. He moves closer to Gullu to recreate the moment and describes how Love would look at him for long stretches.

“30-30 second tak dekhe ja rahi hai,” he says while imitating her stare.

Scout then compares himself to a mouse being lured with food, explaining how he felt he kept getting drawn towards her. He questions why he gave the friendship so much importance and how much time he spent on one person. The conversation takes an emotional turn when Scout looks back at the experience and says, “Life mein kitna trauma de diya.”

ScoutOp Also Recalls Why He Shaved His Head

The same promo gives Scout an opportunity to recall the moment when he decided to shave off all his hair. He claims that he was at the height of his rage and explains how he tried to soothe himself by cutting his own hair. His words give yet another dimension to his description of the period of emotional upheaval.

The promo provides insight into ScoutOp’s interpretation of the equation between him and Love Gill. Although his memories are interesting because of their unusual level of personal details, this talk shows his interpretation of their relationship and its emotional influence on him.

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