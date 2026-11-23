Concert by Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh held in Ahmedabad has now been subjected to criticism due to the emergence of videos from the same. While one of the videos features a group of young men engaging in physical exchanges through kicks and punches, the other one features a spectator smoking an e-cigarette.

This happened when Diljit performed in Narendra Modi Stadium on November 21 as a part of his RuPay Aura India Tour 2026.

WATCH VIDEO: Men Exchange Kicks And Punches During Diljit Dosanjh’s Concert

નરેન્દ્ર મોદી સ્ટેડિયમમાં દિલજીતના કોન્સર્ટ દરમિયાન યુવકો વચ્ચે છૂટા હાથની મારામારી @AhmedabadPolice @GCAMotera @diljitdosanjh #ahmedabad #DiljitConcert https://t.co/kDDGYcyt7H — journalist Anand Modi (@anandmo88833039) November 22, 2026







In one of the videos, several young males engage in a scuffle at the concert location. While initially seeming like a fight that was meant to resolve an issue, it soon turns into pushing, kicking, and hitting from both sides. In the end, it seems that other concertgoers intervene to stop the fight.

As for the cause of the fight, it still cannot be identified. Also, it is unknown who exactly participated in the scuffle, and there is no information on any police involvement in the matter.

Spectator Allegedly Use E-Cigarette At Diljit Dosanjh Concert

In another incident reported by the Gujarat Samachar, there is someone who seems to be puffing the e-cigarette and letting out some vapour while being in attendance at the concert. This incident has drawn a lot of attention since the use of e-cigarettes, vapes, cigarette, lighters, and tobacco products was included in the list of things banned in the stadium.

The event support page by BookMyShow had noted that there was no smoking allowed at the event ground, and there would be security screening of their belongings at the entrance gate. This incident has thus created curiosity regarding the mode through which the device got into the hands of the spectator in the stadium.

Security Arrangements At Narendra Modi Stadium

Nevertheless, the questions arise despite the fact that all the arrangements have been made for the concert. In preparation for the concert on November 21, Ahmedabad Mirror published information that about 1,300 personnel belonging to the police force, fire department, and private security companies have participated in the arrangements. Moreover, it is reported that extra CCTV surveillance has been arranged for the venue, including 280 bullet cameras and 15 PTZ cameras.

These incidents put focus on the problem of enforcing the rules related to the entry restrictions and crowd management at the concert. Nevertheless, the available footage cannot confirm whether there is any security breach in the situation. Firstly, the concert has become popular due to the restrictions placed on some songs of Diljit. Secondly, the singer raised the question regarding different standards for Indian and foreign artists.

For now, these two incidents can be considered independently from each other because of the unclear motives of the fight and e-cigarette usage.

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