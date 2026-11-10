Watch Video: ‘Definitely Not In Our Bed…’ Sidharth Malhotra’s Cheeky Remark As Pregnant Kiara Advani Flaunts Baby Bump On Koffee With Karan 9

Actors and celebrity couples Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are ready to make a joint appearance on the popular talk show “Koffee With Karan 9” hosted by Karan Johar. This will be the very first joint television appearance of the couple and the recently launched promo of the episode is already making waves. While Kiara is spotted wearing a red dress showing off her baby bump, it is the cheeky answer from Sidharth related to role-playing that has caught everyone’s attention.

The promo was released on Tuesday, November 10.

Watch Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani’s Koffee With Karan 9 Promo

The promo begins with Sidharth and Kiara entering the set in a romantic way by holding hands. Kiara comes in wearing red bodycon dress showing her baby bump, whereas Sidharth comes in with off-white suit.

While they were having a chat, Karan mentions how he had been to the wedding of the couple in Rajasthan. After this, Kiara brings out an interesting story regarding Karan and Shahid Kapoor. She says that Shahid expected him to come up on the stage along with him during his performance, but instead, Karan threw him off the stage.







Sidharth Malhotra’s Cheeky Reply To Karan Johar’s Role-Play Question

The conversation takes a cheekier turn when Karan asks Sidharth and Kiara whether there are any characters they would like to role-play off-screen. Responding to the question, Sidharth says, “We don’t want to bring work home, and definitely not in our bedrooms.”

His witty response leaves the conversation filled with laughter. The remark has also caught attention because of the playful way he addresses Karan’s question about bringing their on-screen characters into their personal lives.

Pregnant Kiara Advani’s Date Night Response Leaves Karan Amused

In yet another sequence from the promo, Karan quizzes the couple on how they make sure that their dates do not end at dessert. In response to this, Kiara, who is pregnant for the second time, gives a pregnancy-specific reply while caressing her pregnant belly.

This appearance is made just a few days after Sidharth and Kiara announced the second pregnancy of theirs on October 7, 2026. Sidharth and Kiara already have a two-year-old daughter named Saraayah Malhotra.

When And Where To Watch Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani’s Koffee With Karan 9 Episode?

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will appear in Episode 5 of Koffee With Karan 9. According to the show’s promotional announcement, the episode will stream on Wednesday at 7 pm on JioHotstar.

The couple’s appearance will feature wedding anecdotes, conversations about married life and several playful exchanges with host Karan Johar.

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