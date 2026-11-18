Popular Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh made time out from his continuing Aura India Tour 2026 to visit Gir National Park of Gujarat. Singer Diljit Dosanjh uploaded videos and images on Instagram which showcased his experience of meeting Asiatic lions, lionesses, and even lion cubs.

Diljit Dosanjh visited the park with some of his colleagues on Tuesday, November 17, before his scheduled show in Ahmedabad. The video shows the group moving through the jungle in an open safari jeep while they spot big cats on their way.

Wearing camouflage clothes and brown utility vest, Diljit can be seen holding a camera and binoculars during the experience. In one scene, Diljit was seen taking the help of his camera to click pictures of the wildlife. One of the scenes in the video showed a lioness moving through a forest trail while Diljit is watching from his safari car.







Posting the video on Instagram, Diljit Dosanjh captioned the video, “GIR National Park Safari Gujarat. AURA INDIA TOUR 2026.”

When Is Diljit Dosanjh’s Ahmedabad Concert?

Diljit’s trip to Gir took place prior to his concert at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium that is scheduled for November 21. This concert forms part of the singer’s ongoing Aura India Tour during which he will be performing in various cities in the country.

Recently, Diljit has been seen performing in Indore after which he has moved onto Gujarat to continue with his tour. After Ahmedabad, Diljit will be performing in Mumbai on November 27, Bengaluru on November 29 and Lucknow on December 5. The Gir safari gave another perspective of Diljit’s Gujarat trip that was away from the concerts and stadium trips.

Gujarat Government Also Shares Diljit’s Gir Safari

The Gujarat Information Department also released a video of Diljit’s trip to Gir National Park. As reported by The Indian Express citing a statement, the government pointed out that the trip indicated the increasing link between entertainment and tourism and was beneficial for Gujarat both nationally and internationally.

Gir National Park is the only place where the Asiatic lion can be found in its natural habitat. The preserved forest draws people who wish to see big cats in the wild on a safari. For Diljit, the trip provided an opportunity to enjoy wildlife amid his concert activities. His Instagram video gave his fans an insight into the life of the performer away from the stage, watching lions in the forest with a camera.

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