WATCH VIDEO: Diljit Dosanjh Touches Daddy Yankee’s Mother’s Feet At Latin Grammys, Her Reaction Is Unmissable

Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh had a special moment backstage at the 2026 Latin Grammy Awards when he met Puerto Rican music star Daddy Yankee’s mother, Rosa Rodríguez. After being introduced to her, Diljit bent down to touch her feet and seek her blessings. Rosa appeared surprised by the gesture, placing a hand on her chest before smiling at the singer.

A video of the interaction has been circulating on social media after being shared by Diljit’s team. The clip shows Daddy Yankee introducing his mother to the Punjabi singer backstage. Diljit greets the two with folded hands before bending down to touch Rosa’s feet. Daddy Yankee is seen smiling during the exchange.

The gesture has drawn attention because of its cultural significance, with Diljit following a traditional Indian way of showing respect to elders even while meeting the family of an international music star.

WATCH: Diljit Dosanjh Touches Daddy Yankee’s Mother’s Feet

Diljit Dosanjh makes history at the Latin Grammys 2026! The Punjabi superstar shares stage with global music icon Daddy Yankee But it’s his beautiful gesture offstage that’s winning hearts..Diljit touches Daddy Yankee’s mother’s feet, showing that no matter how global you go, your roots stay with you ❤️ — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) November 13, 2026







The backstage interaction took place during the 27th Latin Grammy Awards, held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on November 12. Rosa’s reaction is one of the most noticeable parts of the clip. She seems caught off guard by Diljit’s gesture but responds with a smile as the two exchange greetings.

The video has added another memorable moment to Diljit’s appearance at the ceremony, where he shared the stage with Daddy Yankee. The Puerto Rican singer is known for popular tracks such as Gasolina and is regarded as one of the major names in reggaeton music.

Diljit Dosanjh Makes History At Latin Grammy Awards With Daddy Yankee

The interaction came on a significant night for Diljit. He became the first Indian artist to perform live at the Latin Grammy Awards, taking the stage alongside Daddy Yankee for their collaboration, Pokito.

Released on October 30, 2026, the track brings together Punjabi lyrics and Spanish vocals over reggaeton influences. It features on Daddy Yankee’s album La Postal and marks a musical collaboration between two artists representing different music cultures.

Diljit also shared a video from their performance on social media, celebrating the opportunity to bring Punjabi music to the international stage. In his post, he thanked Daddy Yankee for bringing two cultures together and expressed his hope that Punjabi would be heard on stages around the world.

The singer’s performance and the backstage meeting have put the spotlight on his Latin Grammy appearance, but it is the brief interaction with Rosa Rodríguez that has become a widely shared moment from the evening.

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