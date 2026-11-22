Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh raised questions on why his songs were facing restrictions in India, but there is no issue raised against the performances of Coldplay, whose songs contain lyrics on drinking and getting intoxicated. Diljit Dosanjh’s statements at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on November 21st have brought renewed controversies in connection with his AURA India Tour.

In the course of his concert, Diljit Dosanjh made a comparison between the ban on his songs and the performance of Coldplay at the same stadium on January 25, 2025. Talking about Coldplay’s Something Just Like This, he said that when Coldplay sings about getting “drunk and high,” no one has an objection, but there was always an objection when he performed his songs.

WE LOVE YOU AHMEDABAD 🫶🫶 HAYE MAZEY…. 😈 AURA INDIA TOUR 2026 Next Mumbai 🫶 https://t.co/wvQNWqpsqS — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) November 21, 2026







“Yeh double standard kyun hai? Koi bahar se kalakar aake gaayega usse dikkat nahi hai, Diljit gaayega toh problem hai,” he told the audience, questioning why an Indian performer was facing objections.

Also, the artist emphasized that personally, there was nothing against people who raised objections. He stressed, however, that he will keep singing and paying his taxes, as well as bring Indian and Punjabi music to different places throughout the world. This statement was made following some restrictions and security-related news from several destinations on his tour around India. Let us have a closer look at what happened.

Why Were Diljit Dosanjh’s Songs Restricted In Indore And Ahmedabad?

The Diljit Dosanjh setlist controversy gained steam before his Indore concert of November 15. In this regard, officials from the district child protection authorities instructed the organisers to ensure that the following four songs are not sung in the concert: Patiala Peg, 5 Taara, Jeb Vicho Feem (known as Case) and Jatt Uthe Fire Karda. The officials were of the opinion that the lyrics of these songs have references to alcohol, drugs and weapons and might create a bad impact on the children who would attend the concert.

This instruction was given based on the complaint filed by Chandigarh-based professor Panditrao Dharenavar citing the Punjab and Haryana High Court’s order dated July 2019 about songs that praise liquor, drugs and violence.

However, permission was granted by Indore Police for the concert a few hours before its schedule after including the four songs restriction. The concert was held on November 15. The setlist controversy once again came up prior to Diljit’s concert at Ahmedabad on November 21. The District Child Protection Unit sought restrictions from the police commissioner on the four songs along with other things.

The authorities cited concerns about the possible influence of such content and imagery on young audiences. These developments formed the backdrop to Diljit’s remarks about Coldplay during the Ahmedabad performance.

Delhi Concert Permission Was Initially Withheld

There were permission issues in the national capital with regards to the AURA India tour as well. Diljit’s concert at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi that had been scheduled on October 30 had run into problems following the refusal of permission from the Delhi Police on grounds of security commitments and law and order considerations during the festive season.

This had occurred against the backdrop of yet another security threat. On October 15, several schools in Delhi had received bomb threat emails which stated that the students must not attend Diljit’s concert. Nevertheless, there was no cancellation of the concert. After discussions with the Delhi Police regarding additional security and traffic arrangements, permission was granted to hold the concert.

Bomb Threat Emails Targeted Concert-Linked Locations

Security risks were not restricted to Delhi. According to Ahmedabad Mirror, 10 schools in Ahmedabad city, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, and Diljit’s show at Narendra Modi Stadium received bomb-threat emails. The threat was found to be hoax and security agencies performed checks. Also in Indore, 3 private schools and mayor’s office received bomb-threat emails before Diljit’s November 15 concert. Bomb disposal team made checks at schools but did not find any explosives. Further bomb threats came in emails to banks and other places, one being Gwalior Bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Another security alert happened in Mumbai in October. Threats via emails came to the BMC mayor’s office targeting various places, including residence of Amitabh Bachchan in Juhu and the venue of Diljit’s November 27 concert. Police made checks and found nothing suspicious. The emails led to security checks and investigations. Receipt of emails in relation to the concert venues alone does not mean that they were credible or part of a campaign against the singer.

What Happened Ahead Of The Chandigarh Concert?

The other development that pertained to the issue of security came before the suggested concert of Diljit on December 12 at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh. According to the reports, it is understood that the organizers wanted six-armed commandos along with two personal bodyguards for the singer due to some anticipated disruptions at the venue.

It was only an enhanced request for security and should not be misunderstood as the bomb threat issued to the concert in Chandigarh.

Is Diljit Dosanjh Being Singled Out?

The recurring incidences have generated some doubts regarding the circumstances under which Diljit has been performing in India. There have been restrictions on the setlist due to the lyrics, worries about the stage show and children in concert from authorities, and permission issues faced by the organizers. In addition to that, each of these incidents has its own explanation. The permission problem in Delhi was reviewed due to the new arrangement, the songs prohibition in Indore because of concern about children, and another request for prohibition was made by Ahmedabad authorities.

This time around, the comparison of Diljit to Coldplay has added fuel to the fire. If the singer has been singled out in all of these issues, that is something that remains debatable, but his statements in Ahmedabad have made the issue regarding his AURA India Tour much more significant than the prohibition of some songs.

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