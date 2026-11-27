A live performance by rapper Reble, who gained recognition for her vocals on songs from Dhurandhar, took an unexpected turn in Guwahati after a drone struck her in the face mid-performance. A video of the incident has surfaced online, showing the singer walking off the stage moments after the collision.

Reble, whose real name is Daiaphi Lamare, was performing at the PULSE 2026 Awards in Hatisila, Guwahati, on Thursday, November 26, when the incident took place.

Watch Video: Drone Hits Reble’s Face During Live Performance







In the video that has been posted by an Instagram user who was present at the event, one can see Reble performing ‘Run Down The City’ from Dhurandhar. The rapper is seen jumping and dancing on the stage until she is hit by a drone that suddenly crashes in her face. From the way she looks in the video, it can be inferred that the incident left her shocked.

The one who posted the video, through his Instagram account Zaman Diaries, confirmed that Reble had been hit by the drone during the show.

Who Is Reble, The Voice Behind Dhurandhar Songs?

Reble, also known as Daiaphi Lamare, is a rapper and singer from Meghalaya. She gained wider recognition after lending her vocals to tracks including ‘Run Down The City – Monica’ and ‘Naal Nachna’ from the film Dhurandhar. Her work on the film’s music brought her into the spotlight, introducing her to a wider audience beyond the regional hip-hop scene.

Has Reble Shared An Update After The Incident?

As at the time of writing, Reble has not made any public announcement or provided any update about the incident and her state on social media.

The footage shows her stepping down the stage after the drone collision, but no confirmation on whether she has been injured or if she has been given any medical attention. Details of how the drone collided with her during her performance are yet to be revealed.

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