The ongoing drama between Eisha Singh and Avinash Mishra’s alleged separation has reached a new level. According to Eisha’s brother, Rudraksh Singh Chauhan, the actor has sent him a WhatsApp message, where he apologized for his actions, stating that he made a blunder and is ashamed of himself.

Rudraksh also uploaded a video of his, explaining why he chose to reveal their conversation. He claimed that Avinash tried to change the narrative, which involved cheating allegations, and that he didn’t want his sister to suffer because of her decision to remain silent. A screenshot that was uploaded by Rudraksh to his Instagram Story on Monday, November 23, seems to include their conversation from November 1.

What did Avinash Mishra say in the WhatsApp chat?

Avinash Mishra Chat Screenshot

In the alleged conversation, Avinash reportedly acknowledged that he could not defend or justify his actions. He also expressed regret over what had happened.

“Bhai I cant defend or justify what I have done. Its a blunder what I did. I’m ashamed of myself and whatever you are saying I agree to it. I’m genuinely sorry for what I have done,” the message attributed to Avinash read.

Uploading the screenshot, Rudraksh expressed his anger against the actor’s behavior during the controversy. He said that “Ye lo proof, 1 nov ko gadha khud accept kar raha hai. and now this mf has the audacity to play bewafa gaane to try to flip the story.”

Furthermore, he also added that “Laaton ke bhoot baaton se nahi maante.”

Rudraksh uploaded the screenshot as evidence of his conversation with Avinash. But this conversation does not specifically mention anything about cheating or the act that Avinash had apologized for. Its contents should therefore not be treated as an independently verified confession of infidelity.

Why did Eisha Singh’s brother share the chat?

Rudraksh clarified, separately in a video message, that his family did not wish to spread negativity or cause people to target anyone. Rudraksh also mentioned that Eisha wishes to forget about the entire episode and go on with life rather than continue to drag the issue. However, Rudraksh expressed that he does not wish to give anyone a chance to make use of his sister’s decision to maintain harmony.

“I can’t tolerate this that someone takes advantage of her peace and flips the narrative by singing or playing songs without taking accountability. So I took the screenshot and put it back. Now whether you believe it is real or not, it’s my chat with him,” he said.

His remarks came after Avinash was reportedly seen playing the songs ‘Bewafaa Nikli Hai Tu’ and ‘Dooriyaan’ at an event. The song choice had drawn attention amid reports of the couple’s fallout.

What are the cheating allegations against Avinash Mishra?

Speculations regarding Eisha and Avinash’s relationship started brewing when news came out that both the individuals had unfollowed each other on Instagram and deleted images of themselves together on the platform. The two celebrities were closer than ever since they spent time together on the TV show ‘Bigg Boss 18’ and Avinash made headlines as he openly declared his love for Eisha at his ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 15’ victory bash. Later, there was a voice message that supposedly was recorded by Eisha’s mother. She is heard accusing Avinash of cheating on Eisha.

Earlier, Avinash had told the media to respect the privacy of everyone as relationships were not meant to be shared or entertainment for people. However, Eisha posted something on Instagram Story where she said that if anyone was making a mistake thinking that she couldn’t talk as she was silent then she can prove everything. Rudraksh is the latest addition to the drama as he decided to reveal WhatsApp messages and also recorded a video explaining his position.

ALSO READ: WATCH VIDEO: Anant Ambani Asks Shah Rukh Khan To Keep Quiet During Sadhguru’s Conversation? What Happened Between Them?