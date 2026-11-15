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Home > Entertainment News > Watch Video: From Mitti Ka Chulha To Traditional Saree: Akshara Singh Celebrates Chhath Puja In Desi Style, Prepares Kharna Prasad

Watch Video: From Mitti Ka Chulha To Traditional Saree: Akshara Singh Celebrates Chhath Puja In Desi Style, Prepares Kharna Prasad

Akshara Singh celebrated Chhath Puja by preparing Kharna prasad on a traditional clay stove. The Bhojpuri actress also shared glimpses of her puja rituals and yellow saree look on Instagram.

Akshara Singh Celebrates Chhath Puja In Desi Style (Image: Instagram)
Akshara Singh Celebrates Chhath Puja In Desi Style (Image: Instagram)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Sun 2026-11-15 13:03 IST

Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh celebrated Chhath Puja in a traditional way, giving fans a glimpse of her festive preparations. From cooking prasad on a traditional clay stove to performing the rituals, the actress embraced the spirit of the festival with a desi touch.

Akshara shared pictures and videos from her Chhath celebrations on Instagram. In one of the videos, she can be seen preparing traditional food on a mitti ka chulha. She cooked kheer and puri for the occasion and also offered a glimpse of herself performing the puja rituals.

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Akshara Singh Prepares Kharna Prasad On Mitti Ka Chulha



The actress also shared her happiness about preparing the Kharna prasad herself. In her Instagram caption, Akshara wrote, “Chulhe ki aanch, gud ki mithaas aur mann mein Chhathi Maiya ka naam… Kharna ka prasad apne haathon se banane ka sukh shabdon mein nahi bataya ja sakta.”

Her post reflected the traditional preparations associated with Chhath, with the actress taking part in the cooking herself rather than limiting her celebrations to the rituals.

Akshara Singh’s Traditional Yellow Saree Look

Along with her festive cooking video, Akshara’s traditional outfits also caught attention. She was first seen wearing a yellow salwar suit before changing into a yellow saree paired with a green blouse.

She completed the look with bangles, a bindi, a statement necklace and jhumkas. Her traditional appearance added to the festive mood of the pictures and videos she shared.

Akshara Singh Shares Chhath Puja Wishes

Akshara also extended Chhath Puja wishes to her followers through social media. Her post featured glimpses of the preparations and celebrations, including the traditional food and rituals.

The actress’s video offered fans a look at how she marked the festival, from preparing Kharna prasad on a clay stove to dressing up in traditional attire and seeking the blessings of Chhathi Maiya.

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Watch Video: From Mitti Ka Chulha To Traditional Saree: Akshara Singh Celebrates Chhath Puja In Desi Style, Prepares Kharna Prasad
Tags: Akshara SinghBhojpuri Cinemacelebrity newsChhath Puja 2026Kharna prasad

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Watch Video: From Mitti Ka Chulha To Traditional Saree: Akshara Singh Celebrates Chhath Puja In Desi Style, Prepares Kharna Prasad

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Watch Video: From Mitti Ka Chulha To Traditional Saree: Akshara Singh Celebrates Chhath Puja In Desi Style, Prepares Kharna Prasad

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Watch Video: From Mitti Ka Chulha To Traditional Saree: Akshara Singh Celebrates Chhath Puja In Desi Style, Prepares Kharna Prasad
Watch Video: From Mitti Ka Chulha To Traditional Saree: Akshara Singh Celebrates Chhath Puja In Desi Style, Prepares Kharna Prasad
Watch Video: From Mitti Ka Chulha To Traditional Saree: Akshara Singh Celebrates Chhath Puja In Desi Style, Prepares Kharna Prasad
Watch Video: From Mitti Ka Chulha To Traditional Saree: Akshara Singh Celebrates Chhath Puja In Desi Style, Prepares Kharna Prasad
Watch Video: From Mitti Ka Chulha To Traditional Saree: Akshara Singh Celebrates Chhath Puja In Desi Style, Prepares Kharna Prasad

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