Bodybuilder and actor Ketan Karande has divulged an interesting bit of information regarding his brief tenure as the bodyguard of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, stating that he was employed to to protect the actress from Salman Khan. Reminiscing about one of the events of almost two decades back, he talked about what made him and the actress come face-to-face with Salman Khan after going to a fashion event and what ultimately made him quit.

In an interview with Art Media Entertainment, the actor revealed that he had never discussed his bodyguarding experience with Aishwarya Rai before. He added that his employment as Aishwarya’s bodyguard happened when she was filming for the movie “Kuch Naa Kaho” along with Abhishek Bachchan.

I haven’t told anyone this, but I was Aishwarya Rai’s bodyguard. I was hired because of Salman Khan. I was hired for seven days to keep her safe from Salman,” Karande said during the conversation. The actor went on to explain that his job as her bodyguard was to escort her to the film set.

Ketan Karande Recalls Unexpected Encounter With Salman Khan

KETAN KARANDE one of the famous TV actor he revealed that he was the Bodyguard of AISHWARYA RAI ~ KETAN KARANDE 🗣️ Aishwarya Rai ne mujhe Salman Khan se bachne ke liye rakha thaa ~ Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan break-up story was the most talked incident in Bollywood ~ KETAN KARANDE statement is literally shocking — PATEL Unscripted Reviews (@PatelUnscripted) November 20, 2026







Karande, while recollecting one such incident, said that he had gone along with Aishwarya to a fashion show being organized by the film maker Vikram Bhatt. He was in the process of performing his normal routine of security guard and had taken her with him at the time when the show was over. But on coming out of there, they found Salman Khan in front of their car.

Speaking of the occasion, Karande said, “Show khatam hua, wahan se nikle toh Salman Khan sahab saamne. Toh hum sab aise dar gaye ki kya karna hai.”

He further revealed that in the beginning, he thought of getting down from the car. But the driver asked him not to do so and turned the steering, which helped them get away from the spot. Karande felt uneasy about the assignment after that occurrence.

Why Did Aishwarya Rai’s Former Bodyguard Quit The Job?

Karande said he chose to quit the assignment after the above incident happened. He stated that the reason he decided to stop the assignment was he did not wish to be caught in the middle of two people who were having problems that everyone else knew about. He also alluded to the fact that he was worried Salman might have a gun; however, there is no evidence that he saw one.

Karande stated that he is a fan of Salman and Aishwarya and therefore did not want to get into any complications. Karande also alluded to the fact that he did not like how the assignment was affecting his bodybuilding. According to him, he quit on the second day despite the fact that he had signed up for a seven-day assignment.

Aishwarya Rai And Salman Khan’s Relationship: What Happened?

One of Bollywood’s much-touted couples, at least for some time, was Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan after their collaboration in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999). Both the actors have collaborated two more times after that, namely in Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke (2000) and Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam (2002). The rumoured split between them occurred in 2002 and attracted plenty of media coverage. Later on, in April 2007, Aishwarya married Abhishek Bachchan and they have a daughter called Aaradhya.

Another version of the same story is provided by Karande, who claims to have once worked as a bodyguard of the actress. Nevertheless, his story about the reasons for being appointed her bodyguard and meeting with Salman remains his own personal version of events.

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