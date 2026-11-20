Kareena Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan have brought back two of Bollywood’s most memorable characters, Poo and Rohan Raichand, in a new video celebrating 25 years of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The actors reprise their roles from Karan Johar’s 2001 family drama, recreating familiar exchanges and iconic moments, before the filmmaker himself joins the reunion.

The video opens with Hrithik, dressed in Rohan’s familiar black outfit, tying his shoelaces and whistling to the film’s popular track You Are My Soniya. Kareena soon appears as Poo, complete with her signature style and attitude.

Their banter quickly returns to the screen. Poo delivers her familiar lines, including “How dare you?” and “Who are they?”, while Rohan responds with the playful confidence that made the character memorable.

In one of the exchanges, Hrithik rates Kareena “10” as she admires herself. Initially, Poo believes that he is rating her but it was later explained by Rohan that he was actually rating himself. This moment creates a reflection of the fun relationship of the characters that we have seen in the movie. Another person in the video is Karan Johar who made an appearance towards the end of the video as they all meet at the Raichand home.







Kareena Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan Recreate Poo And Rohan’s K3G Magic

This release has reminded viewers of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, which was released on December 14, 2001. The movie directed by Karan Johar starred many stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, and Kareena Kapoor.

Hrithik portrayed the character of Rohan Raichand, while Kareena took up the role of Pooja Sharma, also popularly known as Poo. It is Kareena’s fashion sense, dialogues, and personality that made her a significant element of the movie’s pop culture. This new video is the reunion of the actors after almost two decades since their last movie together, i.e., Sooraj Barjatya’s Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon, which was released in 2003.

Airbnb Recreates The Iconic Raichand House In Mumbai

Also mentioned in the video is Airbnb’s unique experience, At Home with the Raichands, where selected guests can take a look into the fictional home of the Raichands’ family in Mumbai. Guests will get to explore the recreated staircase, the study room of the family, and the recreated iconic wardrobe of Poo. Also included in this experience is an audio walk-through of some of the memorable scenes of the movie.

The experience is set to happen from December 1 to 6, but there are only 180 invites to the experience. The booking requests are set to open on November 23 at 12 PM IST and the experience is free. It is limited to one guest and one companion, but the guest will have to arrange his own trip to Mumbai. For those hoping to meet the stars, this experience will not include any in-person appearance of Kareena Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, and Karan Johar.

As of now, this video takes guests back to Poo and Rohan’s world ahead of the 25th anniversary of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

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