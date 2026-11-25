The original audition tape of Ravi Dubey for the character of Lakshman in Ramayana by Nitesh Tiwari has gone viral, allowing people to see the actual screen test through which Dubey was able to get the role. The video shows the actor and casting director Mukesh Chhabra looking at Dubey’s original audition tape and tells us about what made Dubey the perfect fit for the role.

The video comes from the very first episode of the recently launched How I Made It series by IMDbPro. The episode includes an interview between Ravi Dubey and casting director Mukesh Chhabra and was released on November 23, 2026.







How Did Ravi Dubey Get Selected For Lakshman’s Role?

Dubey remembered receiving a phone call 15 days after his audition. He was informed that director Nitesh Tiwari wanted to meet him, which was the second step in his journey towards getting selected. After some time, Dubey had a meeting with producer Namit Malhotra. At that point, he had already shaved his beard, and Malhotra apparently believed that he looked the part.

The process continued with a script-reading session attended by Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Lord Ram in the film. It took place on Maha Shivratri. The actor also mentioned that there was another phase of waiting for confirmation.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Meeting Helped Ravi Dubey Realise He Was Lakshman

Recalling about meeting Ranbir Kapoor in the room for the reading session, Dubey stated that he could remember seeing him wearing a white T-shirt, blue denims and white reverse cap. However, the confirmation of his role took place on a later date. According to Dubey, he became sure of playing the character of Lakshman during the first day of the shoot where Ram, Lakshman, and Sita leave Ayodhya.

He also remembers that he felt blessed by then and went ahead to touch the feet of director Nitesh Tiwari.

What Did Mukesh Chhabra Say About Ravi Dubey’s Casting?

Chhabra has another chance through the IMDbPro episode to review the audition process and clarify why Dubey was the right fit for the role. The two watch the original recording side-by-side, giving the audience a peek into the behind-the-scenes workings of a casting process that is usually very private indeed.

Additionally, this episode reveals Dubey’s transition from TV roles to a film, making his audition clips extra fascinating for young aspiring actors.

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