Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh reacted strongly to a question that was asked related to the Chhath Puja issue in Maharashtra at a promotional event of Eetha in Patna. While sharing the platform with Shraddha Kapoor, Akshara supported her co-actor and stated that a whole community cannot be targeted through one actor. She later took slogans of ‘Har Har Mahadev’, which was also joined by Shraddha Kapoor.

Video footage of this event, which took place on Saturday, November 28, is doing the rounds on social media.

Akshara Singh Says ‘Hum Bihari Hain’ As Shraddha Kapoor Watches

As the interaction progressed, the media asked Shraddha whether she had anything to say regarding the controversy about the celebration of Chhath Puja in specific locations in Mumbai. However, before Shraddha was able to speak extensively on this matter, Akshara made the point that artists should not be responsible for answering every controversy in politics or society.

According to Akshara, an artist’s job is only to work, perform, and act, and not comment on every controversial issue. She further emphasized that it was unfair to blame a single artist for something that should be the responsibility of an entire community. As she identified herself as a Bihari lady, she said “Hum Bihari hain,” while asking the public to raise their voices against this injustice.

Akshara went on to say that Shraddha was busy with the promotional work for her film and may not have known about all aspects of the controversy.

‘Har Har Mahadev’: Akshara Singh Raises Slogans, Shraddha Joins In

The situation took yet another turn when Akshara raised slogans in the name of Mahadev from the stage. Shraddha Kapoor was also seen joining her in chanting “Har Har Mahadev”. The incident happened in the backdrop of discussions regarding Chhath Puja celebrations in Mumbai. MNS had opposed Chhath Puja celebrations in certain places due to issues related to environmental policies. The issue soon turned into a political debate between Maharashtrians and North Indians.

The remarks by Akshara in Patna once again led to the debate about whether the film industry stars should be answerable for issues outside their profession.

WATCH: Shraddha Kapoor Learns Bhojpuri From Akshara Singh

पटना में श्रद्धा कपूर को अक्षरा सिंह भोजपुरी बोलने के लिए सिखाती हुई.! बॉलीवुड अभिनेत्री श्रद्धा कपूर ने भोजपुरी में दर्शकों को फिल्म eetha देखने के लिए किया आमंत्रित.! @AKSHARASINGH1 @ShraddhaKapoor https://t.co/OOmRf5s21q — Sadan Singh (@SadanJee) November 28, 2026







During the Patna promotional event, another light-hearted moment between the two actresses caught attention. Akshara Singh was also seen teaching Shraddha Kapoor a few Bhojpuri words and phrases. A video of the interaction surfaced online, showing Shraddha trying to pick up the language with Akshara’s help. The clip added a fun moment to their interaction at the event and offered a glimpse of the camaraderie they share while promoting Eetha.

What Is Shraddha Kapoor And Akshara Singh’s Film Eetha About?

Two actresses are sharing screen space in the biographical drama movie Eetha, which is based on the life of Lavani and Tamasha artist of Maharashtra, Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar.

Shraddha Kapoor stars as Vithabai, while Akshara Singh stars as Ratna, who is a Lavani dancer and Tamasha artist. This film is directed by Laxman Utekar and stars Randeep Hooda, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Siddharth Jadhav and Anant Joshi. Eetha is slated for a theatrical release on December 4, 2026.

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