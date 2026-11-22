Haryanvi actress and singer Sapna Choudhary has made it clear that she is divorcing her husband, Veer Sahu, after being married to him for six years. During an interview with NMF News, Sapna talked about the reason behind their divorce, what was her marriage life like and would she remarry in future or not.

In the interview, Sapna also talked about how she felt that she lost herself during all the family relationships as a result of which she did not work on her own self-growth. Though she fulfilled her responsibilities as a wife, mother and daughter-in-law but ultimately, she found out that she had to think about herself too.

Sapna Choudhary हुईं Emotional! Divorce की खबरों पर किया चौंकाने वाला खुलासा?… https://t.co/pQQZ31aiF9 — NMF NEWS (@NMFNewsNational) November 22, 2026







Sapna Choudhary Confirms Divorce Filing From Veer Sahu

During the conversation, Sapna confirmed that she had filed for divorce. Explaining the decision, she said, “Jab sab achha tha tab saath the. Lekin ab achha nahi hai toh saath nahi hain. Hum dono hi is cheez ko samajh sakte hain.”

She made it very clear that this is a private matter between the two of them and that others should not judge them on how they conduct their personal lives.

Sapna also had some things to say regarding remarks concerning her kids and her personal life in general. She said that she shouldn’t be judged on personal matters but on professional matters only.

“Mere bachche hain, mujhe pata hai kaise paalne hain. Mujhe nahi sikhaya gaya bachchon ko chhodna. Aap log mere kaam par judge kijiye. Personally mujhe judge mat kijiye,” she said.

‘I Got Lost In Relationships’: Sapna On Being A Wife And Mother

Another important point that Sapna raised regarding her life was that she saw changes in her life following her participation in Bigg Boss. According to Sapna, she had gotten married at the peak of her popularity, and she believed that she could have used that phase to groom herself and develop herself professionally. According to Sapna, she had been a good daughter-in-law, wife, and mother but ultimately realized that she had been too busy with these relations.

Sapna believed that in that phase of her life, she was seeing herself through these relations and had forgotten to see herself developing. In retrospect, Sapna believes that she should have concentrated on herself during that time.

Will Sapna Choudhary Marry Again? Here’s What She Said

The singer was also asked whether she would consider getting married again in the future. Sapna said she does not fall in love easily and described herself as someone who loves deeply. She indicated that she would consider the possibility if she met someone she felt was worthy of that love. However, she does not see herself getting married again at present.

“Nahi. Mujhe chalte-firte pyaar nahi hota. Main emotional hoon. Dil ki gehraai se pyaar karti hoon. Agar aage mujhe koi waisa mila jo us laayak hai toh sochenge. Filhaal toh mujhe nahi lagta ki main doosri shaadi karungi,” she said.

Her response leaves open the possibility of a relationship in the future but makes clear that another marriage is not something she is considering right now.

Sapna Choudhary And Veer Sahu’s Marriage

Sapna Choudhary tied the knot with Veer Sahu in 2020 in a private marriage ceremony. The couple has two children, and they usually prefer keeping their family matters away from prying eyes. However, Sapna has been interviewed recently regarding the divorce filing and how she sees the future.

Despite the fact that she has officially filed for divorce, it does not mean that divorce has been finalized yet. In the interview, Sapna decided to talk about the divorce personally and stressed that she is going to concentrate on herself now.

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