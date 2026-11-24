Veteran actress, Shabana Azmi, has claimed that while she herself doesn’t wear a burqa, she will put three of them on if anyone tries to deprive her of the right to choose to do so. When it comes to women’s attire, their personal beliefs, and personal freedom, the actress believed that nobody should tell a woman what she must wear or shouldn’t be wearing.

These remarks were made by Shabana during her interview with Usha Kakade in the podcast, known as Known Unknown, on 21st November. A part of this interview gained popularity on the social media platform on 23rd November. This part was regarding Azmi’s opinion about the burqa and religious teachings.

What Did Shabana Azmi Say About Wearing A Burqa?

During the conversation, Azmi questioned the interpretation that the Quran specifically requires women to wear a burqa. She said the religious text speaks about modesty in one’s gaze, which, according to her understanding, applies equally to men and women.

“Nowhere in the Quran does it say that a burqa should be worn in this way. The Quran says that there should be modesty in your gaze. And that modesty applies to both men and women,” she said.

She also spoke about how religious teachings are interpreted and argued that intermediaries often create confusion around what a religion actually says.

But her strongest remarks came when she explained her position on personal choice.

“I don’t wear a burqa. But if you tell me that I don’t have the right to wear one, then I’ll wear three burqas. Who are you to tell me what to do?” Azmi said.

She added that the argument should work both ways. While nobody should force a woman to wear a burqa, taking away her freedom to wear one is equally unacceptable. Azmi also cautioned against promoting fundamentalist thinking under the guise of secularism.

Shabana Azmi’s Earlier Stand During The 2022 Karnataka Hijab Row

In addition to this, the recent comments made by Azmi take us back to what she had to say in February 2022 during the hijab row in Karnataka where the debate regarding Muslim students wearing hijabs to educational institutions became a national issue. In the row, actor Kangana Ranaut had made comments regarding the hijab row, and she had referred to women in Afghanistan and had said that courage meant refusing to wear a burqa.

In response to her comments, Azmi asked about the comparison of Afghanistan and India.

“Correct me if I’m wrong but Afghanistan is a theocratic state and when I last checked India was a secular democratic republic?!!” she had written on a social media platform on February 11, 2022.

Azmi’s husband lyricist Javed Akhtar too had made comments regarding the hijab row. He said that he had never supported hijab or burqa but strongly condemned those who were forcing hijab-wearing students.

Shabana Azmi On Religion And Personal Beliefs

The actress also made references to her personal experiences related to religion in interviews conducted recently. In a discussion with IIMUN in October 2026, Azmi revealed that she is a Muslim and has an appreciation for various aspects of Muslim culture, like the Eid, Urdu language and food but does not observe religious practices like offering namaz.

On the Known Unknown podcast, Azmi made similar arguments and emphasized the fact that religion was a personal issue and the government had no right to intervene in the way in which people practiced their faith. Her argument was clear on the fact that it was a woman’s choice whether to wear a burqa or not.

ALSO READ: WATCH VIDEO: ‘No Dating, Only Nikah’: 30-Year-Old Pakistani Actress Durefishan Saleem Reveals Why She Wants To Marry Without Having A Boyfriend