Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia, a content creator and previously married to actor Kusha Kapila, has opened up about a tough period in his life. In a very emotional Instagram video, Zorawar referred to himself as a “loser” and revealed that he has lost many things he once cherished, such as his marriage, his corporate job and his own house.

In the video posted on Saturday, November 21, the former reality TV contestant came out with the revelation after a long hiatus from social media. Revealing the reason behind his absence, he said that he went into isolation because he wasn’t feeling good psychologically. He said that he was busy with some business deals, but did not want to appear in front of the camera. He read an entry from his diary that revealed many things about his life in the recent years.







Zorawar Ahluwalia says he lost his marriage, job and house

In the video, Zorawar admitted that he had lost almost all the things he valued very much. Apart from his marriage and job, he admitted having lost the house he constructed for himself. He also mentioned losing his self-respect, self-confidence and self-appreciation. Another challenge that he admitted to was the constant comparisons of his life to other people’s lives, which made him feel detached from the old man that he used to be.

Zorawar did not make his confession an act of giving up. Even when referring to himself as a loser, he claimed that he kept believing in himself and would continue struggling in the phase that he was undergoing. He also added that the word ‘loser’ had been disturbing him since he was young. However, this time he seemed willing to accept the feeling instead of avoiding it.

Zorawar shares a message for people struggling around 40

The content creator also talked about individuals who think that life has not turned out the way they had imagined, especially those who have reached or are near to reaching the age of 40. The message that he had for such individuals is to stop being too hard on themselves, be patient, and live each day as it comes.

Zorawar talked about having the ambition of one day realizing his dreams and retiring in Phuket. The message that he conveyed is based on the idea that a tough period need not make or break an individual’s life.

Kusha Kapila and Zorawar announced their separation in 2023

Kusha Kapila and Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia got separated on June 26, 2023. The two got married in 2017 after being in a long-term relationship. According to their statement, the couple chose to separate due to the difference in their expectations and dreams. This was a hard decision and, therefore, asked for privacy from everyone concerned. They also made it clear that they were going to co-parent their dog named Maya.

Their separation announcement went viral, and Kusha faced lots of trolls. People questioned the reasons for their decision to separate. Zorawar had come out to defend her saying that she should not be seen as the villain.

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