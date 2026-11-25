Dhairya Shah, an Indian YouTuber known as Fafdabhay on YouTube, claims to have been a victim of racial abuse while streaming live in Tokyo’s Shibuya area where a man spat on his camera tripod, while the police refused to listen to his complaint afterwards. The case came to the light when Shah uploaded a video on YouTube titled “Indian man faces racism in Japan during live stream,” and explained his entire experience on the streets of the Japanese capital.

What Happened During Dhairya Shah’s Tokyo Livestream?

As reported by Shah, there were about 150 people who were watching him streaming live as he went through the area of Shibuya. He mentioned that he had been talking with various people who included locals, Brazilians, and Indo-Japanese.

While streaming live, Shah stated that a number of guys came towards him when they noticed him streaming live and used abusive language against him and things could have gotten out of control. He tried to deal with the situation without creating any fuss. However, the guys left and Shah stated that one of them came back and spit on his tripod camera.

Indian YouTuber Says Tokyo Police Ignored His Complaint

Shah explained that he did not recognize what was happening initially due to his concentration on the livestream. As per him, he discovered the spit on his camera later. The creator added that he tried contacting the Japanese police regarding the issue. The officer whom he met did not even acknowledge him and did not consider his complaint.

In the video, Shah wonders how different would the behavior of those men be, if he were an American. In addition, he asks people if he needs help from the Indian Embassy in Japan. The names of those men are not known yet. Also, the date when the confrontation took place is unknown and there is no reaction from the Japanese police regarding the claims of Shah.

It is not clear whether Shah has made any further actions in order to file a complaint or to receive a response.

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