Akshay Kumar is all set to bring in his humorous nature on the Koffee sofa in Koffee With Karan Season 9 promo, with the actor getting into some hilarious conversations with the host, Karan Johar. In addition to that, Ravi Kishan is another actor that will appear in the episode, and the actors have shared some amusing moments, especially recreating Ravi’s dance moves.

One of the best parts is seen in the rapid-fire round, where Karan gives Akshay a hilarious choice of either spending a year without sex or working out. Akshay surprises Karan by responding with, “Isn’t sex the best workout?”

Watch the promo of Akshay Kumar and Ravi Kishan on Koffee With Karan 9:

Akshay Kumar’s Cheeky Reply Leaves Karan Johar Amused







In the promo, we see Akshay in good spirits as he participates in the fun portions of the show. While answering the question posed by Karan on whether he should do sex or workout, Akshay gives an adult response to add some humour to the discussion. The host also gets some intelligent answers from him because of his sharp sense of humour.

In another moment, Karan asks the guests to name three things that have hair. Akshay responds with “nose”, while Ravi says “ears”. Akshay then cheekily names Karan Johar, prompting the filmmaker to react, “What nonsense?”

Akshay Kumar Recreates Ravi Kishan’s Viral Dance Moves

Ravi Kishan’s social media stardom is also talked about in this episode. It becomes the topic when Karan recalls the actor’s popular comment – ‘Bihar Ka Brad Pitt’, leaving Ravi in splits, as the discussion moves towards his viral moments.

Akshay, on the other hand, mentions his wish to learn the popular dance moves from Ravi. Akshay and Ravi perform the dance moves together in the promo, which becomes one of the highlights in the promo. Akshay comments on Ravi’s personality saying, “Mein iska comedy side sab jaanta hoon, but he is actually a very emotional guy.”

On the other hand, Ravi shares his experience about the road he had to travel to get here. Describing how difficult his rise has been, he says that while some people walk their way up in life, he has crawled his way to where he is today.

When And Where To Watch Akshay Kumar And Ravi Kishan’s Koffee With Karan 9 Episode?

The episode starring Akshay Kumar and Ravi Kishan will premiere on Wednesday, November 25 on Peacock Hub via Jio Hotstar. The ninth season will be the final season for this show hosted by Karan Johar, who had launched it way back in 2004. From the latest promo, the hosts seem to be indulged in games and fun times.

ALSO READ: WATCH VIDEO: ‘Show Time!’ Sonu Nigam Turns Raipur-Mumbai Flight Into A Mini Concert, Treats Passengers To An Unforgettable Musical Moment