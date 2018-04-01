Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez and Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan have recreated the iconic dance step of Jumme Ki Raat. In a video that has gone viral on social media, Arpita can be seen stepping into the shoes of Salman by holding the hem of Jacqueline's top in her mouth and grooving the beats of the song. The makers of Kick have also announced the sequel of 2014's super hit film.

Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez are one of the most loved on-screen couples of Bollywood. When the duo came together for the first time in Kick that released in 2014, they not only won hearts with their sizzling chemistry but also gave one of greatest music hit of the year- Jumme Ki Raat. On Saturday, the entire team of the much-anticipated film Race 3 got together to commemorate the birthday of Arpita Khan’s son Akhil. In one of the videos released from the party night, Jacqueline and Arpita can be seen recreating the iconic dance move of Jumme Ki Raat.

While Jacqueline is seen goofing around imitating her earlier dance steps, Arpita can be seen stepping into the shoes of her brother Salman by holding the hem of Jacqueline’s top with her mouth. For the uninitiated, the makers of Kick have already announced the sequel of the film. If the latest reports to be believed, Jacqueline will also be a part of the sequel of the film unlike earlier stated otherwise. When filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala had been earlier questioned about the same, he responded, “At an event, Salman was handing over the Best Director Award to me and he had said in jest, ‘Kick 2 is ready now, and Jacqueline, you are not there!’ He just joked and news spread that Jackie would be replaced in the film. Once I finish penning the script, I’ll be completely sure. But at present, she’s there in what I’m writing. But it’s too early to talk about it.”

Apart from Race 3, Jacqueline Fernandez will also be seen Drive opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. On the other hand, Salman, who will be seen romancing Jacqueline in Race 3, has some interesting upcoming projects like Bharat, Kick 2 and Dabangg 3. Apart from these film projects, the megastar is also coming back on the Indian Television with his highly popular show ‘Dus Ka Dum.

