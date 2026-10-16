Watch Video: Kacha Badam Made Her Famous, Now Anjali Arora Faces Trolls Over Her Reaction To The Same Song At Kanpur Dandiya Night

Anjali Arora, the social media influencer who gained immense popularity through her dance video on the song ‘Kacha Badam,’ finds herself at the centre of a raging online debate due to her presence at a Dandiya night party in Kanpur. There are two videos that have been doing the rounds on the internet about her interaction with the DJ at the Dandiya night and her comments regarding the arrangements made by the organizers of the event.

One of the videos reveals that Anjali makes her way to the DJ table once the song starts while the other video shows her complaining about the management of the event and threatening that such incidents can make celebrities reluctant to visit the city.

Watch Video: Anjali Arora Approaches DJ As Kacha Badam Plays

The first video shows Anjali performing on the stage during the Nagada Night Dandiya performance when the song, Kacha Badam, which is linked to Anjali’s popularity on the internet, starts playing in the background. Anjali moves toward the DJ booth and appears to talk to the DJ, along with her team members who move toward the area.

The actions of Anjali and the interaction have made people think that she was displeased by the song playing. But merely watching the video of the interaction is not enough to find out what exactly transpired.

Anjali Arora got famous because of Kacha Badam, and now she’s getting angry at a DJ for playing the same song. What an irony . 😹🤣 https://t.co/MJE2T2ViKL — Byomkesh (@byomkesbakshy) October 16, 2026







Anjali Arora Lashes Out At Event Management In Another Video

The second video that was taken during the event features Anjali talking to the crowd and complaining about the arrangement. In the video, it can be heard that she says, “Agar Kanpur mein log aise karenge, toh celebrities Kanpur aana chhod denge” – meaning that celebrities will refrain from coming to Kanpur if such an event happens.

Anjali’s dissatisfaction is also directed towards the organisers and management of the event. This has created yet another angle for the controversy, since the videos do not just capture the exchange of words between her and the DJ regarding Kacha Badam.

There are also reports about the event which mention Anjali complaining about crowd management and the way people participating in the program were treated.







Anjali Arora Faces Trolling After Kanpur Videos Go Viral

The two clips have triggered criticism in social media comment sections, with some users questioning Anjali’s reaction to the song that helped make her famous. Others have focused on her remarks about the organisers and her warning about celebrities potentially avoiding future events in Kanpur. The controversy has also revived discussion around the influencer’s journey from viral internet fame to acting. Anjali recently played Mata Sita in Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha, a casting decision that attracted criticism from some viewers because of her earlier social media dance videos.

Responding to that backlash at the project’s trailer launch, Anjali had defended her passion for dancing, saying she was not ashamed of it and arguing that dancing was a common part of the entertainment industry.

The latest incident has once again placed her public image under scrutiny. While the videos show her approaching the DJ and criticising the event arrangements, interpretations of her motives and reactions continue to circulate online.

ALSO READ: Why Did Rashami Desai Stay Away From TV For 4 Years? Here’s Why She Took A Break As She Returns With Sayonee