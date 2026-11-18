A video of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani with their daughter Saraayah has come to light on social media. It gives people a glimpse of the little one. In the video, we can see Sidharth holding their baby girl while Kiara tries to protect her face from being photographed by the camera. This incident has come into focus because Sidharth and Kiara have been keeping their baby away from the spotlight ever since her birth.

The video that emerged on November 17 gives us a brief look at how the couple and their daughter look like when they arrive at the airport. In the video, we can see Sidharth holding their daughter Saraayah in his hands. Kiara who is wearing a white outfit is seen walking along with them. When the cameras come into the frame and try to click a shot of their baby’s face, Kiara immediately rushes towards her face to protect it. However, this video does not give an official picture of Saraayah.

WATCH: Kiara Advani Tries To Shield Daughter Saraayah From Cameras







The airport footage has brought back the focus on the choice of the couple to distance their baby daughter from all kinds of attention. Though Sidharth and Kiara have not been shy of sharing certain personal moments in life with their followers, they have been very guarded when it comes to revealing the name and pictures of their daughter.

The daughter of the couple was born on 15th July 2025. They revealed the name of their daughter, which is Saraayah, in one of their posts on social media that included a picture of her little feet. They have still not revealed a clear picture of her face.

Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani Announced Second Pregnancy

This is all following the announcement made by Sidharth and Kiara that they are expecting another baby. The two shared the news via their social media accounts way back in October 2026 and said they are blessed yet again with the best gift of all. The duo did not release any information about the delivery date or about their new pregnancy.

Kiara has also made comments about the struggle of being a mother and at the same time working. In an appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 9, she talked about the guilt one feels when trying to manage their career while taking care of a child, something which she referred to as ‘mom guilt’.

Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani’s Work Front

As far as work life is concerned, Sidharth’s last film was The Vvaan, whereas Kiara starred in Toxic. However, both these actors have also been rumored for future projects; however, any information regarding Race 4 and Kamal Aur Meena can never be considered final.

For the time being, it is their meeting at Jaipur Airport that has put their family life in the lime light once again.

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